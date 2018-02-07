BISICHI MINING - Director/PDMR Shareholding

7 February 2018

London,

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Bisichi Mining plc

("Bisichi' or the "Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Bisichi Mining plc announces the grant of options over ordinary shares in the Company of 10 pence (the "Options') to the following directors of the Company, under the Company's Unapproved Executive Share Option Scheme 2012 ("the Scheme'), as set out below:

Name of director Date of grant Number of Options Exercise price

Andrew Heller 6 February 2018 150,000 £0.7350 per share

Garrett Casey 6 February 2018 230,000 £0.7350 per share

The above Options are subject to the terms and conditions set out in the rules of the Scheme, and subject to the memorandum and articles of association of the Company. These Options are exercisable at any time during the next 10 years from the date of grant stated above. No consideration has been paid for the granting of these Options.

In addition, the Company announces that on the 5 February 2018 it entered into an agreement with Garrett Casey, a Director of Bisichi, to surrender 80,000 Options which were granted on 31 August 2010. The exercise price of the Options surrendered was 202.05p. The aggregate consideration paid by the Company to effect the cancellation was £1.

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details of the above transactions:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name 1) Andrew Heller

2) Garrett Casey 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status 1) Managing Director, Bisichi Mining plc (PDMR)

2) Finance Director, Bisichi Mining plc (PDMR) (b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Bisichi Mining plc (b) LEI 213800RRWN6ZBPW2ZV03 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Options over ordinary shares of10 penceeach in the Company Identification code ISIN: GB0001012045 (b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options with an exercise price of 73.50p under the Bisichi Mining plc 2012 Share option scheme. (c) Price(s) and volume (s)



Name Price(s) Volume(s) Andrew Heller 1) 73.50p 150,000 Garrett Casey 2) 73.50p 230,000 (d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume

- Price As stated above. (e) Date of the transaction 6 February 2018 (f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Garrett Casey 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Finance Director, Bisichi Mining plc (PDMR) (b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Bisichi Mining plc (b) LEI 213800RRWN6ZBPW2ZV03 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Options over ordinary shares of10 penceeach in the Company Identification code ISIN: GB0001012045 (b) Nature of the transaction Surrender of 80,000 options, with an exercise price of 202.05p issued by Bisichi Mining plc on 31 August 2010, for an aggregate consideration of £1. (c) Price(s) and volume (s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £1 80,000 (d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume

- Price



80,000

£1 (e) Date of the transaction 5 February 2018 (f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Garrett Casey, Company Secretary

Telephone number: 020 7415 5030

7 February 2018