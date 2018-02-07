Carl Data Poland Works with University on Advancing AI Applications

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, February 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CSE: CRL

FSE: 7C5

OTC: CDTAF

Carl Data Solutions Inc.'s (CSE: CRL; FSE: 7C5; OTC: CDTAF) ("Carl Data" or the "Company"), Polish subsidiary will be working closely with a team of engineering and roboticsmasters students at the Gdansk University of Technology to continue R&D for its wastewater infrastructure monitoring machine learning features. Lead by a PhD with over ten year's experience coordinating teams researching automated control and decision systems, and robotics, these technology specialists will help Carl Data's Polish data science centre remain at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) applications for this sector.

Tomasz BiaÅ‚aszewski, PhD, has been fascinated with applying advanced robotics and automated control systems to water and wastewater infrastructure since he began his master's thesis in 1997. By the time he finished his PhD in 2006, he had shifted his focus to applying machine learning (AI) algorithms to gain insight from the data gathered by his mobile robotics systems.

"Poland has many problems optimizing its waste water infrastructure," said BiaÅ‚aszewski. "These issues are associated with huge costs, especially where leaks and overflows occur."

By working closely with the Carl Data Poland's data scientists, BiaÅ‚aszewski and his team are helping create a fast, logical machine learning system to address a very complex engineering problem. Carl Data is combining their big data sets acquired from over a dozen years monitoring wastewater infrastructure with data from a specially designed control system, and then using the university's super computers to build breakthrough precision for its predictive analytic features.

"An additional product of this research is sensor anomaly detection," said Piotr Stepinski. "These tools are extremely valuable across North America and the EU in monitoring aging infrastructure which is vital for the safety of the environment and the public."

Greg Johnston, Carl Data CEO, commented, "These new products and features will further set Carl Data apart from its competition by dramatically increasing operational efficiency in sensor monitoring analysis. This advantage that will help Carl Data achieve its revenue targets by offering a superior product from its Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Platform."

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. an Industrial IoT (IIoT) company focused on providing next generation information collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric companies. Building on its recent acquisitions, Carl helps its clients analyze and understand all forms of environmental data through a powerful platform of data collection, monitoring, reporting, and predictive analysis tools.

Carl Data continues to develop applications to work with new cloud-based mass storage services and analytics tools (Big-Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS) to provide scalability for municipalities, utilities and other industrial verticals. These data collection and storage methods allow the company to build smart Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based applications that can collect data from many diverse sources and provide deep insight for decision-making purposes. More information can be found athttp://www.CarlSolutions.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Greg Johnston

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Carl Data Solutions Inc.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Kimberly Bruce, Corporate Communications, Carl Data Solutions Inc., Telephone: +1-778-379-0275, Email: kimberly@carlsolutions.com