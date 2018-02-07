London's FTSE 100 was up 1.9% to 7,273.44 in afternoon trade on Wednesday, bouncing back from heavy losses in the previous session. Direct Line was among the gainers following an upgrade to 'add' from 'hold' at Peel Hunt. "Going forward we believe the market will start to appreciate DLG's diversified pool of earnings and its ability to gradually grow the underlying, own branded, policies in an environment where: (a) rates are starting to plateau in Motor; and (b) Home rates are starting to show ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...