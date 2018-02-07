sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Texas Instruments' Time of Flight Image Sensor Comparison and Cost Analysis Report 2017: Overview, Physical, Cost Analysis & Estimated Price Analysis

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Texas Instruments' Time of Flight Image Sensor for Industrial Applications: Comparison and Cost Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Today, Time-of-Flight (ToF) systems are among the most innovative technologies offering imaging companies an opportunity to lead the market. Every major player wants to integrate these devices to provide functions such as 3D imaging, proximity sensing, ambient light sensing and gesture recognition.

Sony / Softkinetic has been investigating this technology deeply, providing a unique pixel technology to several image sensor manufacturers in three application areas: consumer, automotive and industrial.

For industrial applications, Sony/Softkinetic has licensed its technology to Texas Instruments, which is providing ToF imagers for human detection or robot-human interaction.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview/Introduction






Texas Instruments Company Profile and Time of Flight Technology

2. Physical Analysis




Physical Analysis Methodology


Package


View and dimensions


Package opening


Package cross-section: optical filter, RDL, bumps


Image Die


View, dimensions and marking


Die overview: active area, CPAD technology


Die delayering, main block ID and process


Cross-section: metal layers, pixel


Process characteristics


ToF Pixel Physical Comparison with Infineon, STMicroelectronics, Melexis Automotive ToF Image Sensor


Package, Pixels, Filters


Manufacturing Process Flow

3. Overview




ToF Imager Front-End Process


ToF Imager Wafer Fabrication Unit


Packaging Process Flow


Final Assembly Unit

4. Cost Analysis




Cost Analysis Overview


The Main Steps Used in the Economic Analysis


Yield Hypotheses


ToF Imager Die Cost


Front-end cost


Back-end: tests and dicing


Wafer and die cost


Component


Packaging cost


Packaging cost by process step


Component cost

5. Estimated Price Analysis





For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4x35x4/texas?w=5

Media Contact:




Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




