Texas Instruments' Time of Flight Image Sensor Comparison and Cost Analysis Report 2017: Overview, Physical, Cost Analysis & Estimated Price Analysis

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Texas Instruments' Time of Flight Image Sensor for Industrial Applications: Comparison and Cost Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Today, Time-of-Flight (ToF) systems are among the most innovative technologies offering imaging companies an opportunity to lead the market. Every major player wants to integrate these devices to provide functions such as 3D imaging, proximity sensing, ambient light sensing and gesture recognition.

Sony / Softkinetic has been investigating this technology deeply, providing a unique pixel technology to several image sensor manufacturers in three application areas: consumer, automotive and industrial.

For industrial applications, Sony/Softkinetic has licensed its technology to Texas Instruments, which is providing ToF imagers for human detection or robot-human interaction.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview/Introduction

Texas Instruments Company Profile and Time of Flight Technology

2. Physical Analysis

Physical Analysis Methodology

Package

View and dimensions

Package opening

Package cross-section: optical filter, RDL, bumps

Image Die

View, dimensions and marking

Die overview: active area, CPAD technology

Die delayering, main block ID and process

Cross-section: metal layers, pixel

Process characteristics

ToF Pixel Physical Comparison with Infineon, STMicroelectronics, Melexis Automotive ToF Image Sensor

Package, Pixels, Filters

Manufacturing Process Flow

3. Overview

ToF Imager Front-End Process

ToF Imager Wafer Fabrication Unit

Packaging Process Flow

Final Assembly Unit

4. Cost Analysis

Cost Analysis Overview

The Main Steps Used in the Economic Analysis

Yield Hypotheses

ToF Imager Die Cost

Front-end cost

Back-end: tests and dicing

Wafer and die cost

Component

Packaging cost

Packaging cost by process step

Component cost

5. Estimated Price Analysis

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4x35x4/texas?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716