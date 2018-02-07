Texas Instruments' Time of Flight Image Sensor Comparison and Cost Analysis Report 2017: Overview, Physical, Cost Analysis & Estimated Price Analysis

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Today, Time-of-Flight (ToF) systems are among the most innovative technologies offering imaging companies an opportunity to lead the market. Every major player wants to integrate these devices to provide functions such as 3D imaging, proximity sensing, ambient light sensing and gesture recognition.
Sony / Softkinetic has been investigating this technology deeply, providing a unique pixel technology to several image sensor manufacturers in three application areas: consumer, automotive and industrial.
For industrial applications, Sony/Softkinetic has licensed its technology to Texas Instruments, which is providing ToF imagers for human detection or robot-human interaction.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview/Introduction
Texas Instruments Company Profile and Time of Flight Technology
2. Physical Analysis
Physical Analysis Methodology
Package
View and dimensions
Package opening
Package cross-section: optical filter, RDL, bumps
Image Die
View, dimensions and marking
Die overview: active area, CPAD technology
Die delayering, main block ID and process
Cross-section: metal layers, pixel
Process characteristics
ToF Pixel Physical Comparison with Infineon, STMicroelectronics, Melexis Automotive ToF Image Sensor
Package, Pixels, Filters
Manufacturing Process Flow
3. Overview
ToF Imager Front-End Process
ToF Imager Wafer Fabrication Unit
Packaging Process Flow
Final Assembly Unit
4. Cost Analysis
Cost Analysis Overview
The Main Steps Used in the Economic Analysis
Yield Hypotheses
ToF Imager Die Cost
Front-end cost
Back-end: tests and dicing
Wafer and die cost
Component
Packaging cost
Packaging cost by process step
Component cost
5. Estimated Price Analysis
