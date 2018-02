Speciality chemicals manufacturer Croda called off merger talks with US rival Ashland in January. According to a sourced report from Reuters, the details of the talks were not available. Earlier, the FT Alphaville had noted market talk on Wednesday regarding a possible bid from Croda, albeit cautioning that speculation regarding a possible bid had first surfaced in 2014. As of 1539 GMT, shares of Croda were 1.83% higher to 4,356p. ...

