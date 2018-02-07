Electrical SCADA Market 2018 - Global Forecast to 2022: Major Players are ABB, Siemens, Schneider, Rockwell Automation, Emerson and Mitsubishi

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Electrical SCADA Market by Architecture (Hardware, Software, and Services), Component (Master Terminal unit, Remote Terminal unit, Human Machine Interface), Application (Generation, Transmission, and Distribution) & Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electrical SCADA market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.48%, from 2017 to 2022, to reach a projected USD 3.29 Billion by 2022

The growth will be mainly driven by the increasing investments in electrical networks and government initiatives toward the adoption of industrial automation.

The report segments the electrical SCADA market, on the basis of architecture into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment led the electrical SCADA market in 2016. The hardware segment is followed by the software and services segments in terms of market share. Rising investments focused on automated devices in power infrastructure are expected to drive the hardware segment.

The electrical SCADA market, by component, is segmented into Master Terminal Unit (MTU), Remote Terminal Unit (RTU), Human Machine Interface (HMI), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), communication systems, and others that includes Intelligent Electronic Devices (IEDs), Historian, system software, and supervisory system.

The report further segments the electrical SCADA market, by application into generation, transmission, and distribution. Transmission is the largest segment of the electrical SCADA market, by value. Rising investments in transmission networks from countries, such as the US, China, and India, are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

North America is projected to be the largest market for electrical SCADA due to increasing adoption of SCADA by power operators and service providers and the strong presence of prominent electrical SCADA software and system suppliers, especially in the US and Canada. The growth in R&D in the wireless sensor network and increased use of big data analytics offer lucrative opportunities for the market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to increasing investments in electrical networks, which would further raise the demand for electrical SCADA in the near future.

The major factor restraining the growth of the electrical SCADA market is high investments in setting up of the SCADA system.

Some of the global players in this market include ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider (France), Rockwell Automation (US), Emerson (US), and Mitsubishi (Japan). Together they hold a strong share of the global electrical SCADA market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Electrical SCADA Market, By Architecture



7 Electrical SCADA Market, By Application



8 Electrical SCADA Market, By Component



9 Electrical SCADA Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



ABB

Advanced Control Systems

Benchmarking

Bentek Systems

Emerson

Honeywell

Larsen and Toubro

Mitsubishi Electric

Open System International

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8nxz2x/electrical_scada?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716