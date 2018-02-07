Cleaner & Degreaser Aftermarket 2018 - Global Forecast to 2025: Key Manufacturers are key Manufacturers Operating in the Market are BASF, 3M, WD-40, DOW, Wurth and FUCHS

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cleaner & Degreaser Aftermarket by Part (Cleaner, Degreaser), Type (Water, Solvent Based), Supply (Aerosol Can, Spray Bottle), Service, Vehicle Type & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cleaner & degreaser aftermarket is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.91% during the forecast period, from USD 38.95 Billion in 2017 to USD 45.30 Billion by 2025.

Rising demand for better fuel efficiency, larger vehicle parc, increasing vehicle sales, and the increasing average vehicle miles travelled every year have fueled the growth of the cleaner & degreaser aftermarket.

The cleaner & degreaser aftermarket has been segmented on the basis of parts. The cleaner aftermarket is further divided into the brake, carburetor, engine flush, catalytic converter, and others. The degreaser aftermarket is further divided into the engine, exhaust, transmission, and others.

The growth of the cleaner and degreaser aftermarket can be attributed to the increasing adoption of preventive/periodic maintenance services in vehicles. Preventive/periodic maintenance not only increases the average vehicle age but also enhances fuel efficiency. Likewise, the growth of the cleaner & degreaser aftermarket for engine flush cleaner can be attributed to factors such as a worldwide increase in vehicle sales and increased average vehicle miles travelled.

North America is expected to dominate the cleaner & degreaser aftermarket during the forecast period. Increasing commercial vehicle sales, awareness about cleaners and degreasers products, and increased average vehicle miles travelled are driving the growth of the cleaner & degreaser aftermarket in the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing cleaner & degreaser aftermarket during the forecast period.

The market growth in the region can be attributed to the increasing awareness of the benefits of cleaner and degreaser products, periodic maintenance services, stringent emission norms, and others. These factors have played a vital role in driving repair services, which in turn help in the growth of the cleaner & degreaser aftermarket.

The key factor restraining the growth of the cleaner & degreaser aftermarket is the technological advancement in engine coating. To address fuel efficiency challenges in internal combustion engines, OEMs are innovating with technology advancements in multiple areas including the reduction of carbon deposits in the engine. Anti-coking coatings have been developed to reduce the carbon deposit in the engine. The cleaner & degreaser aftermarket is dominated by a few global players.

Some of the key manufacturers operating in the market are BASF (Germany), 3M (US), WD-40 (US), DOW (US), Wurth (Germany), and FUCHS (Germany).

