Kevin Thompson, non-executive director of plastics engineering group RPC, picked up 10,000 ordinary shares in the group on Wednesday, just one week after the FTSE 250-listed company announced a 31% boost to revenues in its third trading quarter. Thompson, who was added to RPC's board back in September 2017, upped his stake at a cost of 799p per share - a total of £79,900. RPC Group reported a surge in third-quarter sales and said it was working with governments to reduce plastic waste. Revenues ...

