EQS-News / 08/02/2018 / 12:56 UTC+8 *Press Release February 8th, 2018* *Taiwan's First Rooftop Solar System with NSP's Glory BiFi Solar Modules* Neo Solar Power Corporation ("NSP", or "the Company", publicly listed on Taiwan Stock Exchange, Ticker: 3576 TT), a world-class leading integrated PV solution provider with expertise in high conversion efficiency products and global solar system development capabilities in Hsinchu, Taiwan, today held the opening ceremony of its Bifacial rooftop solar system with Taiwan's "Workforce Development Agency (Yunlin-Chiayi-Tainan Regional Branch), Ministry of Labor". This system is the first case who was constructed with NSP's P-type Double Glass and Double Side generation modules ("Glory BiFi Modules") in Taiwan. This 2MW solar system uses 6,500 pieces NSP's "Glory" BiFi Modules which has been certified by TUV Rheinland after passing the latest and severest IEC standards (IEC 61215, and IEC 61730, 2016). This system is installed on the rooftop of the Training and Employment Center of Tainan Government and can generate around 2.6 million kWh electricity annually (equivalent to 700 households' power usage) and reduce carbon emissions by 1,375 metric tons (equivalent to the capability of 5 Da An Forest Parks to contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions) due to sufficient sunlight. "NSP's Glory BiFi Module is the only one module product winning 3 important awards, "Voluntary Product Certification", "2017 Taiwan Excellent PV Award (4 consecutive years)" and "the 26th Taiwan Excellence Award" from 3 Taiwan's government departments, Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection, Bureau of Energy and Bureau of Foreign Trade respectively, representing the high output, high reliability and high quality of NSP's solar modules. To support Taiwan government's policy of promoting renewable energy, it can be expected that NSP's high efficiency solar modules will be applied to various solar systems worldwide and continue to enhance Taiwan's solar systems installation." says Simon Li, President of NSP System. *About Neo Solar Power Corporation (3576 TT) (NSP)* Founded in 2005 by Dr. Quincy Lin (former Senior VP of TSMC) and Dr. Sam Hong (former Director of ITRI Research Division), Neo Solar Power Corporation (NSP) is a leading manufacturer of high performance and high quality solar cells and modules. With core competitive advantages in quality, technology and customer service, NSP became the world's largest merchant solar cell manufacturer by volume in 2013. After selling DelSolar to NSP, Delta Electronics (2308, TT) became the biggest shareholder of NSP with a 19% holding. Leveraging current leading position in solar cell technology, NSP will further expand into the global solar systems businesses, aiming to become the leading solar system integrator in the world. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.nsp.com [1] *For further information, please contact:* Mr. Hao Huang Investor Relations Dept. Phone: +886-3-578-0011 ext. 20628 Email: hao.huang@nsp.com [2] Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=HGUHIUJFWY [3] Document title: Taiwan's First Rooftop Solar System with NSP's Glory BiFi Solar Modules 08/02/2018 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=66b7c6ef937c31fc4bd307ac3317af4c&application_id=652533&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: mailto:shirley.chen@nsp.com 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=25452fc59053d3cd0370d34dc9cd604f&application_id=652533&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

