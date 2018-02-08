Vifor Pharma Ltd. / VIFOR PHARMA FERROPORTIN INHIBITOR ENTERS PHASE-I CLINICAL TRIAL . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

vifor pharma announced today that vit-2763, the first-ever oral ferroportin inhibitor for preventing iron overload, will enter clinical development with a phase-i study at the beginning of March 2018. first results from the study are expected in the second half of 2018.

VIT-2763 is an orally administered small molecule developed by Vifor Pharma. Intended for daily administration, VIT-2763 has the potential for treating diseases with impaired iron metabolism. Ferroportin is an iron transporter that plays a key role in regulating iron uptake and distribution in the body and thus in controlling iron levels in the blood. At the molecular level, VIT-2763 binds to ferroportin and blocks it to prevent excessive iron release into the blood. Pre-clinical evidence serving as the basis for the clinical development of VIT-2763 revolves around its efficacy for reducing elevated blood and tissue iron levels and for restricting iron uptake in patients suffering from conditions in which iron metabolism is altered.

"As announced in our 2017 half-year results, we are on track in the development of VIT-2763, the first-ever oral ferroportin inhibitor with the potential to prevent iron overload," said Stefan Schulze, Vifor Pharma Group President of the Executive Committee and COO. "We are leveraging our proven expertise in iron metabolism to create innovative medicines that have great potential to improve patients' health and quality of life."

A Clinical Trial Application (CTA) was submitted in November 2017 for a phase-I clinical trial to investigate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of VIT-2763 on iron metabolism and blood levels when administered in single and multiple doses in healthy volunteers. It was approved on 19 December 2017.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Media Relations Investor Relations Victoria Maier Julien Vignot Senior Manager External Communications Head of Investor Relations Tel.: +41 58 851 80 16 Tel.: +41 58 851 66 90 E-mail: media@viforpharma.com (mailto:media@viforpharma.com) E-mail: investors@viforpharma.com (mailto:investors@viforpharma.com)

Vifor Pharma Group, formerly Galenica Group, is a global specialty pharmaceuticals company. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The company is the partner of choice for specialty pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma; Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care; Relypsa; and OM Pharma. Vifor Pharma Group is headquartered in Switzerland, and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348). For more information, please visit www.viforpharma.com (http://www.viforpharma.com).

Vifor Pharma, a company of the Vifor Pharma Group, is a world leader in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of iron deficiency. The company also offers a diversified portfolio of prescription and non-prescription medicines. Vifor Pharma's operational headquarters are in Zurich, Switzerland, and the company has an increasingly global presence and a broad network of affiliates and partners around the world.

About VIT-2763

VIT-2763 is the first-ever oral ferroportin inhibitor. Developed by Vifor Pharma, VIT-2763 binds to ferroportin at the molecular level and blocks it to prevent excessive iron from being released into the blood. In pre-clinical studies, VIT-2763 has shown great potential for reducing elevated blood iron levels, alleviating anaemia in conditions of ineffective formation of red blood cells and reducing disproportionate iron absorption in patients suffering from iron overload.

PRESS RELEASE (http://hugin.info/148637/R/2167159/834210.pdf)

