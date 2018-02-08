Wirecard Offers Next Generation Consumer Touchpoints via Chatbots

ASCHHEIM, Germany, February 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Boon, Wirecard's own flagship product, will be Europe 's first mobile payment app to offer the AI-based consumer interaction channel from Astute Solutions

Wirecard, one of the leading global specialists for digital financial technology, will soon offer innovative, fully-digital and automated consumer interaction experiences via a Chatbot handling consumer enquiries. The fastest growing mobile payment solution in Europe, boon by Wirecard, will be the first mobile payment app to benefit from this new way of managing consumer interactions based on Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence from Astute Solutions. Boon consumers in Europe will benefit from an industry leading, first-of-its-kind service from the Bot. Soon, Wirecard will expand this offering together with its partner Astute Solutions to more of Wirecard's business customers.

Within the last few years, Wirecard has already gained profound experience in using AI in its risk management systems and is now implementing AI in the field of consumer interactions and support. Based on Deep Learning technology, the Chatbots interpret the individual intent of each consumer and determine the best path for resolution. The Bots will continuously improve their capabilities by analyzing consumer interactions and accessing Wirecard's internal knowledge sources. Powered by natural language processing, Chatbots are able to provide individualized consumer support avoiding complex bureaucratic processes and waiting time by giving instant feedback.

Boon users will soon be able to get answers to their most frequent questions and support enquiries by accessing the support section managed by the Bot in natural language and receiving automated, intuitive and quick answers via the platform. In addition to meeting service and support needs, boon consumers will in the future be able to initiate basic transactions or commands within the boon ecosystem via the Astute Bot.

Richard Jones, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Astute Solutions, said: "Customers have higher expectations than ever before when it comes to simple, yet sophisticated, services. Boon users will be able to use Astute Bot to interact with the innovative services being offered how they want, when they want."

Georg von Waldenfels, Executive Vice President Consumer Solutions at Wirecard, said: "By continuously expanding its value proposition, boon by Wirecard has become an advanced mobile payment ecosystem, which is far beyond payment-only. We are excited to soon be offering a further enhanced consumer interaction experience which is well advanced versus market standard."

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on twitter @wirecard.

About Astute Solutions:



Astute Solutions builds intelligent software solutions for the world's best brands, enhancing engagement with their customer communities by contextually blending human and artificial intelligence. Astute's technology enables companies to provide more efficient customer service, protect their brands, and increase customer loyalty. See how at AstuteSolutions.com.



