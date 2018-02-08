Aker Solutions ASA: Aker Solutions Wins Services Contract from Petrobras in Brazil

February 8, 2018 - Aker Solutions won a contract to provide maintenance and modifications services for three platforms at Petrobras-operated oil and gas fields offshore Brazil, expanding its business in a key international market.

The four-year contract is valued at about NOK 800 million and includes an option for a one-year extension.

The order covers a range of services to renovate, repair and upgrade the floating production storage and offloading platforms, or FPSOs, at the Barracuda, Caratinga and Albacora Leste fields in the Campos Basin. It also entails management at the yard where replacement parts and other equipment will be fabricated.

"Brazil is an important global market and growth area for servicing oil and gas fields," said Aker Solutions Chief Executive Officer Luis Araujo. "We look forward to helping Petrobras optimize and extend the life of these assets."

The company will execute the work from its C.S.E. Mecânica e Instrumentação Ltda services base in Macaé, Rio de Janeiro. Aker Solutions acquired a majority stake in C.S.E. in December 2016.

The work starts in March 2018, with final deliveries scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.

The contract will be booked in first-quarter orders.

ENDS

Contacts:

Stina Kildedal-Johannessen, media contact, Norway, tel: +47 55 22 28 00, mob: +47 934 12 301, e-mail: stina.kildedal-johannessen@akersolutions.com (mailto:stina.kildedal-johannessen@akersolutions.com)



Daniele Rivera, media contact, Brazil, tel: +55 21 993480110, e-mail: daniele.rivera@akersolutions.com (mailto:daniele.rivera@akersolutions.com)



Fredrik Berge, investor contact, tel: +47 22 94 62 19, mob: +47 450 32 090, e-mail: fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com (mailto:fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com)

Aker Solutions is a global provider of products, systems and services to the oil and gas industry. Its engineering, design and technology bring discoveries into production and maximize recovery. The company employs approximately 14,000 people in about 20 countries. Go to http://akersolutions.com (http://akersolutions.com/) for more information on our business, people and values.

This press release may include forward-looking information or statements and is subject to our disclaimer, see http://akersolutions.com (http://akersolutions.com/)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Aker Solutions ASA via Globenewswire

