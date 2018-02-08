Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-02-08 / 08:00 *Preliminary results for fiscal year 2017* _Frankfurt/Main, 8 February 2018_. In fiscal year 2017 the Amadeus FiRe Group achieved consolidated sales of EUR 184.5m (prior year: EUR 173.3m), an increase of 6.5% year-on-year. In 2017 the gross profit amounted to EUR 82.5m (prior year: EUR 75.8m), representing an increase of 8.8%. Gross profit margin improved by 0.9 percentage points from 43.8% to 44.7%. The selling and administrative expenses accumulated to EUR 50.4m after EUR 46.0m in prior year. Mainly the increase derived from personnel expenditures in operations. The earnings before interest, tax and goodwill amortization (EBITA), the Amadeus FiRe Group's most important performance indicator, reached a new peak of EUR 32.3m. Although there were three billable days less in 2017 compared to the previous year it was possible to increase the EBITA by EUR 2.3m (+7.6%). The EBITA margin of 17.5% outnumbered previous year's level of 17.3% by 0.2 percentage points. The company's goal for fiscal year 2018 is to exceed the EBITA level achieved of EUR 32.3m despite further significant investments in the expansion of its business operations and increased expenses following the newly introduced equal pay regulations. The final figures for the fiscal year 2017 will be announced during a press conference/analyst meeting on 13 March 2017. *Amadeus FiRe AG Jan H. Wessling Investor Relations Tel: +49 (69) 96 876-186* Investor-Relations@Amadeus-FiRe.de End of Media Release Issuer: Amadeus FiRe AG Key word(s): Services 2018-02-08 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Amadeus FiRe AG Darmstädter Landstr. 116 60598 Frankfurt Germany Phone: +49 (0)69 96876 - 180 Fax: +49 (0)69 96876 - 182 E-mail: investor-relations@amadeus-fire.de Internet: www.amadeus-fire.de ISIN: DE0005093108 WKN: 509310 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 652423 2018-02-08

