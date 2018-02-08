sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

81,00 Euro		+1,20
+1,50 %
WKN: 509310 ISIN: DE0005093108 Ticker-Symbol: AAD 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
AMADEUS FIRE AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMADEUS FIRE AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,21
81,39
09:49
81,20
81,40
10:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMADEUS FIRE AG
AMADEUS FIRE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMADEUS FIRE AG81,00+1,50 %