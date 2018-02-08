Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2018) - Spearmint Resources (TSXV: SRJ) (OTCBB: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) has received the Notice of Intent to Drill from the State of Nevada Commission On Mineral Resources. The company now plans to drill its 100% owned Clayton Valley lithium prospect in Nevada, which consists of two claim blocks totalling 800-acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp.

James Nelson, President, stated: "Now that we have closed our financing we are able to commence operations on multiple projects. We are pleased that we have received the approval for our drilling in Clayton Valley for Lithium. We anticipate commencing work in the first quarter 2018."

The company recently raised approximately $250,000 in flow through funds, and $750,000 in non-flow through funds.

Other Lithium Properties

Spearmint also has three lithium projects in Quebec, including the 4,485-acre 'Pressiac Lithium Prospect', the 524-acre 'Whabouchi Lakes Lithium Prospect', and the 2,636-acre 'Whabouchi Lakes West Lithium Prospect' in the vicinity of Nemaska Lithium Inc. & Critical Elements Corp.

Vanadium Properties

Spearmint's 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects' comprise of five separate claim blocks totalling 9,735-acres bordering, or in the direct vicinity of, the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project, Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. and Vanadium One Energy Corp.

Gold Properties

Other current projects include three areas of focus on gold in British Columbia. The 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of four separate claim blocks totaling 4,095-acres bordering GT Gold Corp, and the 3,052 acre 'Neba Prospect' bordering Aben Resources. Spearmint's 8,482 acre 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguous land package that includes the 'EL North, EL North 2 and the BUDDY claims' in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp.

The company's 'Gold Mountain Prospects' comprising of three separate claim blocks totaling 1,245-acres borders Barkerville Gold Mines, and the 1,500 acre 'WHY WEST' Magnesium project near Rossland, BC directly borders West High Yield Resources.

For more information, please visit www.spearmintresources.ca, contact James Nelson, President, at 604-646-6903 or email info@spearmintresources.ca.

