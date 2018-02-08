Marel: Q4 2017 Investor Presentation



Marel hf. published its Q4 2017 financial statements after the close of markets on February 7, 2018.



Today, February 8, 2018, at 8:30 am (GMT), market participants are invited to an investor meeting where CEO Arni Oddur Thordarson and CFO Linda Jonsdottir will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights.



Please find attached the Q4 2017 investor presentation.



The presentation will be held on Thursday October 26, at 8:30 am (GMT), at the company's headquarters, Austurhraun 9, Gardabaer.



Please note that the meeting will also be webcast at www.marel.com/webcast.



For further information, please contact Tinna Molphy via email tinna.molphy@marel.com.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=662518