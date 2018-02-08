FTSE 250 housebuilder Bellway said on Thursday that first-half housing revenue is expected to jump more than 14% amid strong demand. Housing revenue for the six months to the end of January 2018 is expected to rise to around £1.3bn from £1.1bn in the same period a year ago, on housing completions of 4,741, up from 4,462, with all regions performing well. Meanwhile, the average selling price has grown by nearly 7.8% to a record £276,000 and Bellway has seen a 7.2% increase in the weekly ...

