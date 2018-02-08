Deanna Oppenheimer has resigned from the board of directors at Worldpay after being appointed as the non-executive chair of Hargreaves Lansdown. The news of Oppenheimer's exit comes under a month after Worldpay was formed through the combination of Vantiv Inc and Worldpay Group PLC. The Times reported last week that she had committed to resigning from two of her eight roles within the next six months after concerns were raised by Hargreaves Lansdown shareholders following her appointment. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...