Active-Investors: Wired News - Financial Engines Partners with Automatic Data Processing to Offer Advisory Services to ADP's Clients

Details of the Strategic Partnership

As per the terms of the partnership, Financial Engines will offer independent and comprehensive advisory services to all types of employers using ADP's services. Additionally, ADP will offer Financial Engines' full suite of investment advisory services to its Retirement Services clients. ADP plans to launch the Financial Engines' advisory service offering on its platform in the summer of 2018. This partnership will expand ADP's portfolio of retirement solutions offerings and enable participants to get better advice for managing day-to-day expenses and handling broader financial challenges.

This is the first time that ADP's Retirement Services clients will get access to Financial Engines' full bouquet of advisory services. Financial Engines will provide ADP clients the ability to engage with employees and providing them the best retirement options so that they take informed decisions with regards to their retirement planning and savings.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, John Bunch, Executive VP and COO - Financial Engines, said:

"This relationship enables us to provide unbiased financial help to employees who work for businesses of all sizes, and who may not have had access to Financial Engines' market-leading, unconflicted services in the past. It also enables us to build deeper relationships, especially through our Personal Advisor service."

Chris Luongo, VP - Product Marketing & Business Development, ADP Retirement Services, added:

"ADP and Financial Engines share the goal to leverage technology to improve participants' experiences. This underscores ADP's commitment to financial wellness and gives employees sound financial resources, so they can be confident in their retirement planning and savings decisions."

Advisory Services Covered Under the Partnership

Under the aegis of the partnership, Financial Engines' direct advisory services offerings include:

Online Advice wherein participants who want to manage their retirement planning on their own can get customized online savings and investment advice and retirement income services.

Professional Management wherein participants who want their retirement accounts to be handled by a professional can get discretionary personalized management service.

Income planning and Social Security claiming guidance wherein participants can get advice on the matter from a Financial Engines' nationally recognized Social Security Planner.

Personal Advisor wherein participants can get personalized professional management for all their accounts viz., 401(k), IRA and taxable accounts, comprehensive financial planning, and a dedicated advisor.

Employee participants availing these services in combination with ADP's financial wellness program will be in able to handle financial decisions related to their retirement with confidence and meet their retirement goals. Apart from these advantages, participants will also get access to Financial Engines' non-commission-based Investment Advisor Representatives, independent online investment advice, and ongoing financial wellness programs and education.

About Financial Engines, Inc.

Founded in 1996, Sunnyvale, California-based Financial Engines is one of the largest independent investment advisor in US. The Company provides personalized objective, fee-based advice and asset management to employees of Fortune 500 Companies using the Company's services and solutions. The Company believes that all Americans -- not just the wealthy -- should have access to high-quality, unbiased financial help and its client's best interests should always come first. At present over 700 of the nation's most respected employers trust Financial Engines to offer professional financial help to more than nine million employees nationwide. All advisory services are provided by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

About Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Roseland, New Jersey-based ADP is a comprehensive global provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions that unite HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration, and a leader in business outsourcing services, analytics and compliance expertise. ADP helps organizations of all types and sizes unlock their business potential. The Company celebrated 68 years in business in 2017 and has been offering cloud-based software to its clients for the last 18 years. ADP has serviced more than 650,000 clients in over 110 countries till date.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 07, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Financial Engines' stock was slightly down 0.36%, ending the trading session at $27.85.

Volume traded for the day: 417.85 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Financial Engines' market cap was at $1.80 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 36.31.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.01%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Asset Management industry.

