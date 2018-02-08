Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: McDonald's Adjusted EPS Advanced 19.00%

Stock Monitor: Brinker Intl. Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 08, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on McDonald's Corp. (NYSE: MCD). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MCD. McDonald posted its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 (Q4 FY17) financial results on January 30, 2018. The leading fast food chain operators' earnings and revenues surpassed market expectations. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT), which also belongs to the Services sector as the Company McDonald's. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=EAT

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, McDonald's most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MCD

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, McDonald's posted net sales of $5.34 billion compared to $6.03 billion in Q4 FY16, reflecting a decrease of 11.42%. Sales decline was attributed to the strong impact of refranchising in US, China and Hong Kong. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $5.26 billion.

For full fiscal year 2017, the Company's revenue was $22.82 billion, decreasing 7.32% compared to $24.62 billion in the previous fiscal year.

The Company's operating expenses amounted to $3.20 billion in the reported quarter, compared to $4.06 billion in the year ago same period, decreasing 21.8% on a y-o-y basis. McDonald's operating income was $2.14 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $1.97 billion in Q4 FY16, increasing 8.90% on a y-o-y basis. For full fiscal year 2017, operating income of the Company was $9.55 billion compared to $7.74 billion in the previous year, increasing 23.35%.

McDonald's net income was $0.70 billion in the reported quarter compared to net income of $1.19 billion in Q4 FY16, decreasing 41.45%. The Company's earnings per share (EPS) was $0.87 in Q4 FY17 compared to $1.44 in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year, declining 39.58%. The decline was attributed to the recent enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, incurring a provisional charge of $1.20 billion in reported quarter.

The Company's adjusted earnings were $1.71 per share in the reported quarter, reflecting a growth of 19.00% on a y-o-y basis. Adjusted earnings numbers beat analysts' estimates of $1.59. For full fiscal year 2017, the Company's net income was $5.40 billion, increasing 10.00%, and the adjusted EPS was $6.66 in 2017, increasing 16.00% on a y-o-y basis.

McDonald's Segment Details

On a geographical basis, McDonald's US region posted net sales of $2.01 billion in Q4 FY17, compared to $2.04 billion in Q4 FY16, decreasing 1.56% on a y-o-y basis. The decrease was due to the impact of refranchising. Comparable guest count was 1.00% in 2017 compared to negative guest count of 2.10% in 2016.

The International Lead Markets posted revenues of $1.91 billion in the reported quarter compared to $1.77 billion in Q4 FY16, increasing 8.03% on a y-o-y basis. The increase was due to the strong performance in UK and Canada, partially offset by impact of refranchising. Comparable guest count was 2.30 in 2017 compared to guest count of 1.50 in 2016.

The High Growth Market segment's sales were $994.70 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $1516.60 million in Q4 FY16, decreasing 34.44%. The decrease was due to the impact of refranchising in China and Hong Kong. Comparable guest count was 1.80 in 2017 compared to negative guest count of 0.80 in 2016.

The Foundational Markets and Corporate segment posted net sales of $426.70 million in the reported quarter compared to $703.90 million in Q4 FY16, decreasing 39.38%. Comparable guest count was 3.30 in 2017 compared to guest count of 1.90 in 2016.

Cash Matters

The Company repurchased $4.1 million of McDonald's shares in 2017 for $660.70 million. On January 25, 2018, the Company paid a quarterly dividend of $1.01 per share, payable on March 15, 2018, to shareholders of record March 01, 2018.

Outlook

For the fiscal year 2018, McDonald's is anticipating its franchised sales and franchised margins to decrease by $50.00 million. The Company expects its effective tax rate between 25.00% to 27.00%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 07, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, McDonald's' stock marginally advanced 0.32%, ending the trading session at $165.71.

Volume traded for the day: 4.97 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 3.38 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 6.96%; and past twelve-month period - up 33.00%

After yesterday's close, McDonald's' market cap was at $136.22 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 26.05.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.44%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Restaurants industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors