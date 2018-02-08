Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Shell Energy Awards 5-Year Renewal Contract to Jacobs Engineering for its Scotford Site

Stock Monitor: Grana y Montero Post Earnings Reporting

Jacobs' Long-Standing Relationship with Shell Canada

A prominent player in the global professional services sector, Jacobs delivers solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. It is one of the world's largest and most diverse providers of technical, professional, and construction services for a broad range of Companies and organizations, including industrial, commercial, and government clients across multiple markets and geographies.

Jacobs has a long-standing relationship with Shell Canada. It has been safely providing mechanical maintenance and turnaround solutions to Shell Canada at their Scotford site for three and half decades now. Before this contract renewal, on May 22, 2012, Shell Canada awarded a five-year contract to Jacobs to provide main mechanical maintenance services to its Canadian operations, including the Scotford Upgrader and Manufacturing facilities near Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; Corunna Refinery near Sarnia, Ontario; and Albian Jackpine and Muskeg River Mines near Fort McMurray, Alberta. Under the contract, Jacobs provided mechanical maintenance, including small capital project construction and turnaround activities at these sites.

Stephen Hillier, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Jacobs Construction, Maintenance, and Turnarounds, shared that his team will continue to innovate and support the successful operations at Scotford in this five-year renewal contract. Besides, he also intends to create more employment opportunities for the Fort Saskatchewan community through this project.

Jacobs's Increasing Presence in North America

Jacobs received several significant maintenance and turnarounds contracts in North America in 2017. This contract with Shell Canada builds on this momentum.

On February 28, 2017, Jacobs secured a five-year contract from The Chemours Co. FC LLC to deliver small capital construction, ongoing maintenance, and turnaround execution at a production facility in West Virginia. Post that, Jacobs received a four-year contract extension to provide maintenance, product handling, and packaging services for a specialty chemical Company Kraton Corp. on April 25, 2017. Apart from these, the Company also secured the following contracts last year:

A three-year contract to execute maintenance, turnarounds, and small capital construction at five sites for a multinational fertilizer Company;

Two five-year multiple use contracts to support four petroleum facilities;

A five-year mechanical maintenance contract extension for a synthetic crude oil producer; and

A four-year contract to perform small capital construction for seven chemical plants.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 07, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Jacobs Engineering Group's stock advanced 2.92%, ending the trading session at $66.01.

Volume traded for the day: 2.08 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 941.10 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 8.02%; previous six-month period - up 21.97%; past twelve-month period - up 12.26%; and year-to-date - up 0.08%

After yesterday's close, Jacobs Engineering Group's market cap was at $9.79 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 27.28.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.91%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Technical Services industry.

