Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Chubb's Adjusted EPS Advanced 16.54%

Stock Monitor: American Financial Group Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 08, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CB. The Company posted its fourth quarter fiscal year 2017 (Q4 FY17) financial results on January 30, 2018. The leading property and casualty insurance providers' earnings surpassed market expectations. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG), which also belongs to the Financial sector as the Company Chubb. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AFG

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Chubb most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CB

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Chubb's net premiums written were $7.05 billion compared to $6.94 billion in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 1.63%. The Company's net premiums earned were $7.22 billion in the reported quarter compared to $7.06 billion in Q4 FY16, increasing 2.25% on a y-o-y basis. For the full fiscal year 2017, the Company's net premiums written were $29.24 billion, increasing 3.90% compared to $28.15 billion in the previous fiscal year. The Company's net premiums earned were $29.03 billion in FY17, increasing 0.99% compared to $28.75 billion in FY16.

The Company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) amounted to $737.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $708.00 million in the year ago same period, increasing 4.10% on a y-o-y basis. Chubb's operating income was $797.00 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $744.00 million in Q4 FY16, increasing 7.12% on a y-o-y basis. For the full fiscal year 2017, the Company's operating income was $3.13 billion compared to $2.87 billion in the previous year, increasing 9.08%.

Chubb's net income was $1.53 billion in the reported quarter compared to $1.61 billion in Q4 FY16, decreasing 4.78% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's earnings per share (EPS) were $3.27 in Q4 FY17 compared to $3.41 in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year, decreasing 4.11% on a y-o-y basis. The decline was attributed to the recent enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA). The Company's adjusted earnings were $3.17 per share in the reported quarter compared to $2.72 per share in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 16.54% on a y-o-y basis, and beating analysts' estimates of $2.31 per share. For FY17, the adjusted EPS was $8.03 compared to $10.12 in FY16, decreasing 20.65% on a y-o-y basis.

Segment Details

Chubb has six business segments, namely: (i) North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment, (ii) North America Personal P&C Insurance segment, (iii) Overseas General Insurance segment, (iv) North America Commercial Agricultural Insurance segment, (v) Global Reinsurance segment, and (vi) Life Insurance segment.

The North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment's net premium written were $2.99 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $3.08 billion in Q4 FY16, reflecting a decrease of 2.92%. The segment's net premiums earned were $3.04 billion in the reported quarter compared to $3.09 billion in Q4 FY16, decreasing 1.68%.

The North America Personal P&C Insurance segment posted net premium written of $1.10 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $1.04 billion in Q4 FY16, increasing 5.77% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's net premiums earned were $1.10 billion in the reported quarter compared to $1.07 billion in Q4 FY16, increasing 2.70%.

The Overseas General Insurance segment's net premium written were $2.17 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $2.11 billion in Q4 FY16, increasing 2.84% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's net premiums earned were $2.11 billion in the reported quarter compared to $2.05 billion in Q4 FY16, increasing 3.07%.

The North America Commercial Agricultural Insurance segment's net premium written were $126.00 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $40.00 million in Q4 FY16, increasing 215% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's net premiums earned were $252.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $147.00 million in Q4 FY16, increasing 71.43%.

The Global Reinsurance segment's net premium written were $105.00 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $114.00 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting a decrease of 7.89%. The segment's net premiums earned were $162.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $167.00 million in Q4 FY16, decreasing 2.99%.

The Life Insurance segment's net premium written were $943.00 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $807.00 million in Q4 FY16, increasing 16.85% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's net premiums earned were $553.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $534.00 million in Q4 FY16, increasing 3.56%.

Cash Matters

As on December 31, 2017, Chubb had cash and cash equivalents of $728.00 million compared to $985.00 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's cash inflow from operating activities was $1.09 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $1.46 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share, payable on January 19, 2018, to shareholders of record as on December 29, 2017. The Company repurchased 0.8 million shares worth $123.00 million during the reported quarter.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 07, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Chubb's stock rose 1.12%, ending the trading session at $147.52.

Volume traded for the day: 3.10 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.58 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.78%; past twelve-month period - up 12.83%; and year-to-date - up 0.95%

After yesterday's close, Chubb's market cap was at $69.48 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 18.01.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.93%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors