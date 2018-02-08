Active-Investors: Wired News - Actinium Pharma Reported Trial to Study Actimab-A in Combination with CLAG-M for Relapsed or Refractory AML Patients

Stock Monitor: Gilead Sciences Post Earnings Reporting

Actimab-A is Ideally Suited to be Studied in Combination with CLAG-M

Dr. Mark Berger, Chief Medical Officer of Actinium, stated that Actimab-A is ideally suited to be studied in combination with other therapeutic modalities like CLAG-M given its potency and minimal extramedullary toxicities.

He continued by stating that this novel combination is expected to demonstrate Actimab-A's key strengths through higher response rates, a greater number of patients successfully receiving a bone marrow transplant and ultimately, survival.

Dr. Mark added that it will also demonstrate the value of using Actimab-A in combinations as the Company believes that combination therapies will be the next wave in the treatment of patients with AML.

Actimab-A Plus CLAG-M Further Expands Actinium's CD33 Program

Sandesh Seth, Chairman and CEO of Actinium, mentioned that this latest clinical initiative further demonstrates that the Company is building the industry leading CD33 Program. Actinium is the only company with multi-disease, multi-indication clinical trials with its ongoing Actimab-A, Actimab-M and planned Actimab-MDS, and this latest initiative has the potential of extending the addressable patient population for Actimab-A.

Sandesh added that this is a viable approach for Actimab-A as Actinium begins to strategize and implement the next phase of Actimab-A's development.

Actimab-A Phase-2 Clinical Trial for Patients with Newly Diagnosed AML, Age 60 and Older

Actimab-A is currently being studied in Phase-2 clinical trial in patients that are newly diagnosed with AML who are over the age of 60 and that are ineligible for intense chemotherapy, also known as unfit patients. The clinical trial is active at 16 clinical trials sites. Actinium expects to complete patient enrollment of the Phase-2 trial in the first half of 2018 and report top-line data results in the second half of 2018.

FDA Approved Treatments for AML in 2017

On August 01, 2017, FDA granted approval to Celgene Corporation's IDHIFA® (enasidenib) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory AML with an isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 (IDH2) mutation.

On August 03, 2017, FDA approved Jazz Pharmaceuticals' Vyxeos™ (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection for the treatment of adults with two types of AML, a rapidly progressing and life-threatening blood cancer.

On September 01, 2017, FDA granted approval to Pfizer's Mylotarg™ (gemtuzumab ozogamicin) for adults with newly diagnosed CD33-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and adults and children 2 years and older with relapsed or refractory CD33-positive AML.

About Acute Myeloid Leukemia

AML is a cancer of the myeloid line of blood cells, characterized by the rapid growth of abnormal cells that build up in the bone marrow and blood and interfere with normal blood cells. Symptoms may include feeling tired, shortness of breath, easy bruising and bleeding, and increased risk of infection. Occasionally AML spread may occur to the brain, skin, or gums. As an acute leukemia, AML progresses rapidly and is typically fatal within weeks or months if left untreated.

About Actimab-A and CLAG-M

Actimab-A is Actinium's lead drug candidate from its CD33 program and is an Antibody Radio-Conjugate (ARC) that is comprised of the CD33 targeting antibody lintuzumab and actinium-225, an alpha-emitting radioisotope. CLAG-M is a salvage chemotherapy regimen that consists of cladribine, cytarabine, and filgrastim with mitoxantrone for patients with relapsed or refractory AML.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York City, New York, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The Company's lead radiopharmaceutical candidate, Iomab™-B, will be used in preparing patients for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 07, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Actinium Pharma's stock climbed 2.06%, ending the trading session at $0.65.

Volume traded for the day: 506.16 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 2.85%; and past six-month period - up 7.79%

After yesterday's close, Actinium Pharma's market cap was at $59.01 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors