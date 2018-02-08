Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Walmart Announces VR Shop Acquisition; Puts it Foot Forward in Virtual Reality-Based Marketing

Stock Monitor: Tuesday Morning Post Earnings Reporting

Details of the Agreement

Post the completion of the acquisition, Spatialand founder, Kim Cooper, and about 10 employees would join Walmart, while Katie Finnegan, the overseer of Store No. 8 incubator, would serve as the interim CEO of the new VR company. This step from Walmart comes in the light of recent hype around Augmented Reality-a sister-technology to VR where the former aims at superimposing virtual objects or 3D models, on real-life imagery, while the latter involves creation of virtual and immersive experiences.

Store No. 8, on the other hand, runs multiple projects including a personal shopping service run by Rent the Runway founder Jenny Fleiss and an initiative to build a cashierless store run by Jet.com co-founder Mike Hanrahan.

However, Finnegan stated in an interview that the Group was focused on retail experiences, and they may not go mainstream for the next 5 to 10 years, and VR, according to her, would fit into that pipeline. Finnegan further added that the team's work may not be revealed for the next 12 to 18 months, and she declined to offer specifics on what the team would be working to create at Walmart. The financial terms of the transaction were not made public, but according to reports, the transaction is expected to be a relatively small deal.

Company Growth Prospects

Prior to the announcement, on January 25, 2018, Walmart announced an agreement with Rakuten Kobo Inc., pursuant to which the companies would work together to expand consumer reach and enhance the end-customer experience for the companies' consumers in Japan and the US. Under the terms of the collaboration, the companies agreed to launch a new online grocery delivery service in Japan in Q3 2018. Additionally, Walmart and Rakuten signed an exclusive retail alliance that would enable Walmart to sell ebooks and audiobooks, and also offer Rakuten Kobo's eReaders in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com in the US starting 2018.

On January 17, 2018, Walmart stated that in order to curb abuse and misuse of opioid, it launched a first-of-its-kind opioid disposal solution which was available at no cost across all the Company's pharmacies. The small packet, known as DisposeRx, contains ingredients, that according to the Company, when emptied into a pill bottle with warm water, ultimately enables patients to dispose of leftover medications in their trash.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 07, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Walmart's stock climbed 1.93%, ending the trading session at $102.85.

Volume traded for the day: 11.05 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 9.37 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.22%; previous three-month period - up 15.95%; past twelve-month period - up 53.76%; and year-to-date - up 4.15%

After yesterday's close, Walmart's market cap was at $307.71 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 27.35.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.98%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Discount, Variety Stores industry.

