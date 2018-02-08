Active-Investors: Free Research Report as SAP's Q4 EPS Rose 21%

Stock Monitor: Cadence Design Systems Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 08, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on SAP SE (NYSE: SAP). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SAP. The Company posted its financial results on January 30, 2018, for the fourth quarter fiscal 2017 (Q4 FY17) and for the full fiscal year 2017 (FY17). The Walldorf, Germany-based Company's quarterly IFRS total revenues and EPS grew 1% and 21% y-o-y, respectively. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company SAP SE. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CDNS

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, SAP SE most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SAP

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q4 FY17, SAP reported total IFRS revenues of €6.81 billion compared to €6.72 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's cloud and software revenues were €5.81 billion for the reported quarter compared to €5.76 billion in the Q4 FY16. Moreover, services revenues increased 4% to €998 million in Q4 FY17 from €963 million in the last year's same quarter.

The business software maker reported IFRS profit after tax of €1.87 billion, or €1.55 per basic share, in Q4 FY17 versus €1.53 billion, or €1.27 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, non-IFRS profit after tax came in at €2.14 billion, or €1.77 per basic share, in Q4 FY17, up from €1.83 billion, or €1.53 per basic share, in the last year's comparable quarter.

SAP's IFRS total revenues stood at €23.46 billion for full the year FY17 compared to €22.06 billion in FY16. Additionally, IFRS profit after tax came in at €4.06 billion, or €3.36 per basic share, for FY17 up from €3.63 billion, or €3.04 per basic share, in the prior year.

Operating Metrics

During the three months ended December 31, 2017, the Company's total cost of revenue came in flat at €1.82 billion. The Company's gross profit stood at €4.98 billion, or 73.2% of total revenues, for Q4 FY17 versus €4.91 billion, or 73.0% of total revenues, in Q4 FY16. The Company's research and development (R&D) expenses came in at €878 million for the reported quarter compared to €859 million in Q4 FY16. The Company spent €1.87 billion on sales and marketing in Q4 FY17 compared to €1.81 billion in the prior year's corresponding quarter. The Company's total operating expenses were €4.84 billion for Q4 FY17 compared to €4.77 billion in Q4 FY16. Moreover, the Company's operating profit increased to €1.96 billion, or 28.9% of total revenues, during Q4 FY17 from €1.95 billion, or 29.0% of total revenues, in Q4 FY16.

Segment Performance

During Q4 FY17, Applications, Technology, & Services segment's revenues rose to €6.22 billion from €6.19 billion in Q4 FY16. The segment's profit came in at €2.74 billion, or 44% of segment revenues, in Q4 FY17 compared to €2.77 billion, or 45% of segment revenues, in Q4 FY16.

SAP Business Network segment's revenues increased 10% to €571 million in Q4 FY17 from €522 million in Q4 FY16. Moreover, the segment's operating income was €100 million, or 17% of segment revenues, in Q4 FY17, up from €85 million, or 16% of segment revenues, in the last year's same period.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, SAP generated €920 million in cash from operations compared to €1.00 billion in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company reported a free cash flow of €609 million in Q4 FY17 versus €665 million in Q4 FY16.

The Company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of €4.01 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to €3.70 billion at the close of books as on December 31, 2017. Furthermore, the group debt amounted to €6.26 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to €7.83 billion as on December 31, 2017.

Outlook

In is guidance for the full year FY18, the Company expects non-IFRS cloud and software revenue on constant currencies to be in the range of €20.7 billion to €21.1 billion. Non-IFRS total revenue on constant currencies is anticipated to be in the band of €24.6 billion to €25.1 billion in FY18. Moreover, non-IFRS operating profit on constant currencies is projected to be between €7.3 billion and €7.5 billion in FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 07, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, SAP SE's stock dropped 3.02%, ending the trading session at $105.09.

Volume traded for the day: 1.97 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 834.07 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 14.28%

After yesterday's close, SAP SE's market cap was at $132.84 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 25.03.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.27%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors