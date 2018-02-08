Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Corning's Quarterly Sales Grew 7%

Stock Monitor: Intevac Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 08, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Corning Inc. (NYSE: GLW). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GLW. The Company reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 operating and financial results on January 30, 2018. The specialty glass maker topped revenue and adjusted profit estimates for the seventh consecutive quarter. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company Corning. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=IVAC

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Corning most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GLW

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 2017, Corning reported GAAP sales of $2.64 billion, up 7% compared to $2.48 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's core sales grew 7% to $2.74 billion in the reported quarter versus $2.55 billion in the year earlier same quarter. Corning's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $2.63 billion.

For the full-year FY17, Corning's GAAP sales advanced 8% to $10.12 billion compared to $9.39 billion in FY16. The Company's core sales gained 8% to $10.51 billion in FY17 compared to $9.71 billion in FY16.

Corning reported a GAAP net loss of $1.41 billion, or $1.66 loss per share, in Q4 2017 compared to GAAP earnings of $390 million, or $0.39 per share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included $1.8 billion in non-cash items related to the recently-enacted tax reform. The majority of the $1.8 billion was a one-time toll charge of approximately $1.2 billion on unremitted foreign earnings. On an adjusted basis, Corning reported core earnings of $485 million, or $0.49 per share, versus $534 million, or $0.50 per share, in the prior year's comparable quarter. The Company's adjusted earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.47 per share.

For FY17, Corning reported a GAAP net loss of $497 million, or $0.66 per share, compared to GAAP earnings of $3.70 billion, or $3.23 per share, in FY16. The Company's core earnings totaled $1.76 billion, or $1.72 per share, in FY17 compared to $1.77 billion, or $1.55 per share, in FY16.

Segment Results

For Q4 2017, Corning's Display Technologies segment's core sales totaled $847 million, down 2% on a y-o-y basis, while core earnings declined 3% to $221 million. In the reported quarter, the segment's volume was up slightly on a sequential basis, in-line with industry trends.

For FY18, Corning expects LCD glass market growth to be in the mid-single digit, similar to FY17, as screen size growth continues. Corning is forecasting the Company's volume to grow faster than the market as Corning supports the ramp-up of the world's first Gen 10.5 fab.

During Q4 2017, Corning's Optical Communications segment's sales grew 13% to $928 million on a y-o-y basis, while earnings fell 3% to $84 million. The segment recorded strong FY17 results, with sales of $3.5 billion, up 18% on a y-o-y basis, and core earnings up 33% to $396 million, driven by sales growth in both the enterprise and carrier businesses, as well as contributions from acquisitions.

For FY18, Optical Communications segment's sales are expected to increase by approximately 10%, excluding any contribution from the pending acquisition of 3M's Communications Markets Division.

During Q4 2017, Corning's Environmental Technologies segment's sales grew 19% to $291 million on a y-o-y basis, with core earnings up 33% to $36 million. In FY17, the segment's sales, including the first sales of gas particulate filters, were up 7% to $1.1 billion, driven by worldwide auto market growth and new business wins. The segment's core earnings grew 2% to $139 million on a y-o-y basis, as capacity and engineering investments partially offset the benefits of sales growth.

For FY18, Environmental Technologies segment's sales are expected to increase by a high-single digit percentage.

During Q4 2017, Corning's Specialty Materials segment's sales advanced 17% to $393 billion, and core earnings gained 12% to $73 million. For FY17, the segment's sales rose 25% to $1.40 billion, led by the increasing adoption of glass on the backs of devices.

In Q4 2017, Corning's Life Sciences segment's sales grew 9% to $225 million on a y-o-y basis, while core earnings jumped 18% to $20 million, as the business continued to outpace market growth. For FY17, the segment's sales advanced 5% to $879 million on a y-o-y basis. For FY18, the segment's sales are expected to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 07, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Corning's stock slightly climbed 0.07%, ending the trading session at $29.82.

Volume traded for the day: 11.5 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 5.82 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 1.77%; and past twelve-month period - up 12.15%

After yesterday's close, Corning's market cap was at $26.26 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.08%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Diversified Electronics industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors