Markets in Asia finished higher on Thursday, as the region finally rallied together to stage a recovery on the big losses seen earlier in the week. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was up 1.13% at 21,890.86, as the yen weakened 0.28% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 109.64. Carmakers, financials and manufacturers all finished higher, with Fanuc Manufacturing up 3.57%, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rising 1.09% and Toyota ahead 2.43%. Technology plays were mixed in Tokyo, with camera giant Nikon ...

