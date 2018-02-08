Banca IFIS S.p.A.: Banca IFIS S.p.A. :180,8 million Euro in profit, extremely robust capital ratios (CET1: 15,64% ).

As for the NPL Area , it achieved remarkably positive results by effectively managing existing portfolios as well as thanks to the improved quality of payment arrangements. The business unit was able to grow even though it sold less portfolios than in the previous year, which resulted in lower capital gains.

Concerning net impairment losses on receivables of the NPL Area, totalling 33,5 million Euro (32,6 million Euro at 31 December 2016), they were reclassified to interest receivable and similar income to present more fairly this particular business, for which net impairment losses represent an integral part of the return on the investment.





Consolidated net banking income was also affected by funding costs (at the end of 2017, interest expense totalled 107,0 million Euro, compared to 57,3 million Euro in 2016), which the Group sought to rationalise throughout the year.





Specifically Banca IFIS:

o at the end of May, finalised a 300 million Euro stand-alone unrated senior bond issue on the Irish Stock Exchange with a 3-year maturity, a 1,75% coupon rate, and a yield to maturity at issue of 1,85%;

o halfway through October, finalised a 400 million Euro Tier 2 bond issue with a 10-year maturity and callable after 5 years on the Irish Stock Exchange, with a 4,5% coupon rate;

o on 31 October 2017, changed interest rates on the rendimax savings account and the contomax current account-whose average cost for the period amounted to 1,55%, including stamp duty costs borne by Banca IFIS-as well as announced that, as far as retail funding is concerned, effective 1 January 2018 customers will be responsible for stamp duty costs for both the rendimax savings account and the contomax current account;

o optimised the costs of the securitisation transactions launched for the acquisition of the former Interbanca Group, winding some of them down;

o optimised the management of excess liquidity by making short/medium-term investments to mitigate the impact of negative interest rates on deposits with the Bank of Italy;

o took part in March 2017 to the TLTRO auction, ECB's last monetary policy action, for 700 million euro. Considering the expected development of Banca IFIS's loans to customers, the cost of the TLTRO is expected to be -0,40% for the duration of 4 years.





- At the end of the year, net impairment losses totalled 14,8 million Euro, compared to 26,6 million Euro in 2016. Specifically, these included 18,4 million Euro in impairment losses on loans to customers (22,3 million Euro at 31 December 2016, -17,4%), 2 million Euro in impairment losses on unlisted securities (4,4 million Euro in December 2016, -53,1%), and 5,6 million Euro in reversals of impairment losses on other financial transactions. The cost of the quality of loans to businesses amounted to 31bps. The increase in impairment losses reported by the Trade Receivables segment in the fourth quarter concerned an individually significant position.

- Operating costs totalled 256,3 million Euro (202,5 million Euro in 2016 net of the gain on bargain purchase). The cost/income ratio stood at 49,3%. Personnel expenses amounted to 98,3 million Euro (65,9 million Euro in 2016, +49,1%). At the end of 2017, the Group's employees numbered 1.470, rising 11,1% from 1.323 at 31 December 2016. Other administrative expenses totalled 152,6 million Euro, up 20,9% from 126,3 million Euro in the prior-year period-largely because of software licensing and support costs. To put the increase in total costs into context, in 2017 the former Interbanca Group was consolidated over the entire 12 months (as opposed to only December in 2016).

At 31 December 2017, Group net profit for the period (including the contribution of the former Interbanca Group over the 12 months) totalled 180,8 million Euro, compared to 697,7 million Euro (restated amount) at 31 December 2016. The acquisition of the former Interbanca Group had a significant impact (633,4 million Euro) deriving from the gain on bargain purchase on the result at 31.12.2016.

At 31 December 2017, earnings per share amounted to 3,38 Euro. The Board of Directors issued a dividend guidance of 1 Euro per share, up 22% from the previous year.

As for the contribution of individual segments 3 to the operating and financial results at 31 December 2017, here below are the highlights:





- The Trade receivables segment generated 130,8 million Euro in net banking income, down 11,9% from 148,5 million Euro in December 2016; the result for the previous year included the 15,8 million Euro positive impact of the review of cash flows from the receivables purchased outright (ATD, A Titolo Definitivo in Italian) due from Italy's National Health Service. Excluding this item, on an annual basis net banking income declined by 1,4%. At the end of the year, the net value of the segment's receivables amounted to 3 billion Euro (-1,7%) and the turnover rose to 11,7 billion Euro (+11,0% from 31 December 2016), with 5.447 corporate customers (+2% compared to the previous year). Net impairment losses on receivables totalled 33,6 million Euro, compared to 20,3 million Euro at 31 December 2016 (+65,7%). This increase was largely attributable to the impairment losses recognised in the fourth quarter of 2017 on an individually significant position. Excluding these, net impairment losses amounted to 20,5 million Euro, resulting in a 70 bps credit cost.

- The Corporate banking segment generated 146,1 million Euro in net banking income. This amount included the 109,9 million Euro positive impact of the breakdown of the difference between the fair value as measured in the business combination and the carrying amount of the receivables recognised by the former subsidiary Interbanca over time. This largely arose from the positions allocated to Workout & Recovery as well as Structured Finance. The net exposure of receivables in the Corporate Banking segment amounted to 1,1 billion Euro (+17%). The segment reported positive 28,4 million Euro in reversals of net impairment losses as a result of both debt collection operations and successful restructuring transactions.

- The Leasing segment's net banking income totalled 62,7 million Euro thanks mainly to the growth in the loans to customers, with an increase in market share, and included the positive impact of the breakdown of the difference between the fair value as measured in the business combination and the carrying amount of the receivables recognised by the subsidiary IFIS Leasing over time, which amounted to 10,9 million Euro related to a mortgages portfolio. The net amount of the segment's receivables was 1,4 billion Euro (+12,4%). Net impairment losses on receivables totalled 8,0 million Euro, resulting in a 58 bps credit cost.

- The Tax Receivables segment generated 15,6 million Euro in net banking income, up 17% from 13,3 million Euro at 31 December 2016. Net impairment losses on receivables totalled 0,3 million Euro, (0,4 million Euro at 31 December 2016). The net amount of the segment's receivables was 130,6 million Euro (+4,7%).

- The NPL Area 4 reported 164,5 million Euro in net banking income, compared to 148,3 million Euro in the prior year (+10,9%). This amount included 19 million Euro in gains on the sale of portfolios (44,5 million Euro at 31 December 2016); net of the sales, yearly margin increased by 40,2%. The net amount of the segment's receivables was 799,4 million Euro (+42,2%). In 2017, the NPL Area acquired portfolios of receivables with a par value of 4,7 billion Euro, exceeding 1.5 million positions for an overall par value of 13,1 billion Euro.

- The net banking income of the Governance and Services was nil, compared to 14 million Euro in the previous year. The decrease was largely because of the lower overall contribution from the government bond portfolio-which in 2016 contributed 11,1 million Euro in interest income-as well as the fact that Banca IFIS incurred, and continued incurring in 2017, funding costs associated with, among other things, the closing of the acquisition of the former Interbanca Group. As already mentioned, these costs were rationalised throughout the year.





Here below is the breakdown of net non-performing loans concerning loans to SMEs:

- net bad loans amounted to 75,5 million Euro, compared to 65,1 million Euro at the end of 2016 (+16%); the net bad-loan ratio was 1,3%, in line with the amount at 31 December 2016 (1,2%). The coverage ratio stood at 90,7% (92,0% at 31 December 2016);

- the balance of net unlikely to pay was 212,5 million Euro, +2,4% from 207,5 million Euro at the end of 2016; the coverage ratio declined to 43,8% from 45,9% at 31 December 2016;

- net non-performing past due exposures totalled 115,8 million Euro, compared with 137,4 million Euro in December 2016 (-15,7%). The coverage ratio of net non-performing past due exposures stood at 11,8% (19,4% at 31 December 2016).





Overall, gross non-performing loans to SMEs (including the Trade receivables, Corporate Banking, Leasing and Tax Receivables segments) totalled 1,3 billion Euro, with 0,9 billion Euro in impairment losses and a coverage ratio of 69,5%. The net non-performing loans/net equity ratio amounted to 29,5%.





At the end of the year, consolidated equity totalled 1.368,7 million Euro, compared to 1.228,6 million Euro (restated amount) at 31 December 2016 (+11,4%). The ROE totalled 13,9%, compared to a normalised 15,5% in 2016.