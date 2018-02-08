Global Automotive Backup Camera Market 2018-2022 with Bosch, Continental, Delphi, DENSO, Magna International & Valeo Dominating

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Backup Camera Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive backup camera market to grow at a CAGR of 13.03% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Automotive Backup Camera Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising number of fatalities leading to increased adoption of backup camera. The growing number of road accidents causing severe injuries and fatalities have been a major reason for the adoption of the automotive backup camera. The yearly total social cost for all road fatalities is estimated to be in billions in Europe. To reduce the fatalities, European legislations promote or encourage the inclusion of more safety systems in vehicles.

One trend in the market is increased usage of wide-angle camera technology. Road accidents and traffic have increased immensely in past few years owing to the increase in the number of passenger cars, trucks, and buses, across all regions. The safety of both the passengers and vehicles is an ever-growing concern among the governments and automobile manufacturers. This, in turn, has led to the introduction of several safety measures and organizations to ensure the safety and security of the passengers and pedestrians.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high price of backup camera. Backup camera is a safety feature that provides the drivers with more precise and safer driving experience while reversing the vehicle. Earlier, it was mostly offered as an optional feature in the premium and luxury brands; however, now it is increasingly being equipped in vehicle makes and models due to regulatory push and convenience.

Key vendors

Bosch

Continental

Delphi

DENSO

Magna International

Valeo

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



Evolution of backup camera

Regulatory mandates

Automotive backup camera market: Suppliers' perspective

Product lifecycle

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Global automotive backup camera market in passenger car segment

Global automotive backup camera market in commercial vehicle segment

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing trend of equipping more commercial vehicles with backup camera

Increased usage of wide-angle camera technology

Integration of camera system with other automotive technologies

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/48rl7w/global_automotive?w=5





