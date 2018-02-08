Pawar Law Group: Aqua Metals, Inc. Reminder: Important February 13, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action - AQMS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2018 / Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) from February 9, 2017 through November 9, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important February 13, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Aqua Metals investors under the federal securities laws. To join the Aqua Metals class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/aqua-metals-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Aqua Metals' lead recycling process using its AquaRefining technology to break and separate batteries was facing substantial obstacles due to AquaRefining's need for a much higher degree of separation than is normal in the industry; (2) Aqua Metals' breaking and separating process was not operating reliably or efficiently; (3) the breaking and separating issues were negatively impacting Aqua Metals' output; (4) Aqua Metals' four "operating modules" were being used primarily for experimentation rather than production; (5) module operators were assisting with lead removal; (6) as a result, the ramp up of Aqua Metals' recycling process was being significantly hindered and delayed; and (7) consequently, defendants' statements about Aqua Metals' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 13, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/aqua-metals-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll-free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

