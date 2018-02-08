Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-02-08 / 19:45 Frankfurt/Main, February 08th 2018 _- _The stock of FinLab AG (WKN 121806, ISIN DE0001218063, Ticker A7A.GR) will from 7th of February 2018 onwards be included in the newly formed "Scale 30 Index" composed by the Deutsche Boerse AG. The selection index tracks the performance of the 30 most liquid companies listed in the German SME segment "Scale". Eligibility for index inclusion depends on order book turnover on Xetra and Boerse Frankfurt. The indexation is commenced with historical back calculation as of the 17th of March 2017, meaning it would have posted a performance of over 29.3% to date. Stefan Schuetze, member of Finlab's management board, comments: "We are pleased about the inclusion in the Scale 30-Index. The establishment of the Index creates, in our view, a further boost for this segment, from which both issuers and investors will benefit. FinLab shares should be - now with the inclusion in the index - even more visible and liquid going forward. *About FinLab AG:* Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A.GR) is one of the first and largest company builders and investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") sector in Europe. FinLab focuses on developing German FinTech startups and providing venture capital for their financial needs, whereby in each case the aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of the investment. FinLab also invests globally, as part of venture rounds, in FinTech companies, primarily in the USA and Asia. *Press contact:* FinLab AG: investor-relations@finlab.de http://www.finlab.de Phone: +49 69 719 12 80 0 End of Media Release Issuer: FinLab AG Key word(s): Finance 2018-02-08 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: FinLab AG Grüneburgweg 18 60322 Frankfurt/Main Germany Phone: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 0 Fax: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 011 E-mail: investore-relations@finlab.de Internet: www.finlab.de ISIN: DE0001218063 WKN: 121806 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 652907 2018-02-08

February 08, 2018 13:45 ET (18:45 GMT)