MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/18 -- HPQ Silicon Resources Inc ("HPQ") (TSX VENTURE: HPQ)(FRANKFURT: UGE)(OTC PINK: URAGF) is pleased to inform shareholders that the spin-out of gold assets to Beauce Gold Field ("BGF") by way of a court-approved Plan of Arrangement (the Plan) has reached a new threshold.

Patrick Levasseur of HPQ Silicon stated, "Following the strong support we received from the community for the Beauce Gold Field project, we are eager to move the spin-out forward as soon as possible." Mr Levasseur further stated "After more than a century of major historical placer gold mining in the Beauce, the time has come to find an answer as to where did the placer gold come from and to explore for a hard rock gold deposit"

Beauce Gold Fields Spinout to be done by Plan of Arrangement

As previously announced last August 15, 2017, the Company is proceeding with the spinout of its gold assets to the Beauce Gold Fields Inc subsidiary, by way of a court-approved Plan of Arrangement and a proposed listing on the TSX-Venture Exchange. The Plan will subject to the approval of the company's shareholders at the next Annual General and Special Meeting, subject to a Final Court approval.

The Company has retained the services of legal and Fairness opinion advisors. Various property agreements have been signed between HPQ and BGF regarding projects, mining claims, certain rights and royalty agreements that will only become effective if BGF successfully becomes a TSX-V public listed company.

Upon reception of the final Court approval the board of HPQ will determine date of record, for distribution of BGF shares as a dividend, subject to the approval of the TSX-V.

Further details and updates will be provided to shareholders and other stakeholders via news releases only.

About Beauce Gold Fields

BGF is a wholly owned subsidiary of HPQ Silicon. It is in the process of "Spinning Out" its gold assets into BGF, a new public junior gold company, subject to approval by TSX-V.

The Beauce Gold Fields project is a unique, historically prolific gold property located in the municipality of Saint-Simon-les-Mines in the Beauce region of Southern Quebec. Comprising of a block of 152 claims 100% owned by HPQ, the project area hosts a six kilometre long unconsolidated gold-bearing sedimentary unit (a lower saprolite and an upper brown diamictite). The gold in saprolite indicates a close proximity to a bedrock source of gold, providing possible further exploration discoveries. The property was also hosts numerous historical gold mines that were active from 1860s to the 1960s.(see HPQ SEDAR-filed report)

Other Corporate issues:

In accordance with the agreement between HPQ-Silicon and AGORACOM (see HPQ (Uragold) press releases July 18, 2014 and April 15, 2016), extended by both Parties for additional periods ending July 15, 2018 under the same terms and conditions, on January 25, 2018, HPQ-Silicon Board has approved the issuance of 166,176 common shares at a deemed price of $0.085 per share to pay $14,125 for services rendered during the period from July 16, 2017, ending October 15, 2017. Furthermore, HPQ Board has also approved the issuance of 117,708 common shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per share to pay $14,125 for services rendered during the period from October 16, 2017, ending January 15, 2018.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. is a TSX-V listed resource company planning to become a vertically integrated and diversified High Purity, Solar Grade Silicon Metal (SoG Si) producer and a manufacturer of multi and monocrystalline solar cells of the P and N types, required for production of high performance photovoltaic conversion.

HPQ goal is to develop, in collaboration with industry leaders that are experts in their fields of interest, the innovative metallurgical PUREVAP? "Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR)" process (patent pending), which will permit production of the highest efficiency SoG Si. The pilot plant equipment that will validate the commercial potential of the process is on schedule for 2018.

Shares outstanding: 192,679,213

