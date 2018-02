In our latest silver market update we wrote that we see a bullish and a bearish side: Silver has a bearish and a bullish chart. Interestingly the 5-year weekly chart of sillver shows a neutral to slightly bearish trend. However, the 40-year silver chart has a much more bullish looking. Essentially it is key for investors to monitor closely markets are close to a secular breakout or breakdown. Silver, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...