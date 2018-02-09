Elekta Fosters Innovation Through Nobel Center Partnership

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announces that it has signed an agreement to become a Nobel Center corporate partner. The Nobel Center, an initiative within the Nobel Foundation, will operate in the spirit of the Nobel Prize, to offer a creative learning environment and a venue for discussions of topics that are crucial to our present and our future.

Dr. Lars Heikensten, Executive Director of the Nobel Foundation, says: "Since Alfred Nobel wrote his will in 1895, science, humanism and peace efforts have led to new discoveries that no one previously thought possible. By supporting the activities of the Nobel Center, Elekta is showing a clear social commitment to outreach activities created on the basis of the achievements for which the Nobel Laureates are honored."

Elekta CEO, Richard Hausmann, adds: "We are proud to partner with the Nobel Center, part of the renowned Nobel Foundation. Their aim to make a lasting contribution toward humanity is closely aligned with Elekta's own ambitions. Both organizations represent a strong Swedish tradition of innovation and doing good for humanity. It is a privilege for Elekta to support the Nobel Center's commitment to research, science and knowledge. Elekta welcomes the opportunity to further education and discovery through the public seminars, lectures and discussions featuring Nobel Laureates and other researchers organized by the Nobel Center."

In 1903, Marie Curie and Henri Becquerel won the Nobel Prize in Physics for their joint research on radiation. This research helped lay the foundation for Elekta's innovations using radiation therapy to treat cancer and brain disease. Since 1972, Elekta solutions such as Leksell Gamma Knife and Versa HD have improved, prolonged or saved the lives of millions of patients around the world.

Elekta will be one of a few selected Nobel Center corporate partners and the only one from the field of medical technology.

Based on the inspiring stories of the Nobel Laureates, the Nobel Center will be able to examine history as well as our own era and the major issues that are crucial to our world and our future. The building has been designed by architects David Chipperfield and Christoph Felger.

For further information, please contact:

Gert van Santen

Group Vice President Corporate Communications

Elekta AB

Tel: +31-653-561-242

e-mail: gert.vansanten@elekta.com

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Raven Canzeri,

Global Public Relations Manager

Tel: +1-770-670-2524

e-mail: raven.canzeri@elekta.com

Time zone: EST: Eastern Standard Time

About Elekta

Elekta is proud to be the leading innovator of equipment and software used to improve, prolong and save the lives of people with cancer and brain disorders. Our advanced, effective solutions are created in collaboration with customers, and more than 6,000 hospitals worldwide rely on Elekta technology. Our treatment solutions and oncology informatics portfolios are designed to enhance the delivery of radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, and to drive cost efficiency in clinical workflows. Elekta employs 3,600 people around the world. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.elekta.com

About Nobel Center

The Nobel Prize and the life stories of the Nobel Laureates provide a rich source of inspiration on which the Nobel Center will build its exhibitions, lectures, educational activities and dialogues about the great issues of our time.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/elekta/r/elekta-fosters-innovation-through-nobel-center-partnership,c2448930

The following files are available for download: