PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Updated Corporate Presentation

9 February 2018

PowerHouse Energy Group plc
("PowerHouse' or the "Company')

Updated Corporate Presentation

PowerHouse announces that an updated corporate presentation, which was used at an investor event on 8 February 2018, is now available to view on the Company's website: www.powerhouseenenergy.net

No new material information was released at the investor meeting.

For more information, contact:

PowerHouse Energy Group plc
Keith Allaun, Chief Executive Officer		Tel: +44 (0) 203 368 6399
WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser)
James Joyce / Chris Viggor		Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666
Turner Pope Investments Ltd (Broker)
Ben Turner / James Pope		Tel: +44 (0) 203 621 4120
Buchanan (Media enquiries)
Mark Court / Chris Lane		Tel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

About PowerHouse Energy

PowerHouse Energy Group plc is the developer of the G3-UHt Ultra High Temperature Gasification unit, and the creator of DMG, the Distributed Modular Gasification System that allows the distributed eradication of waste, the generation of distributed electricity, and the production of distributed hydrogen with the world's first hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The Company is focused on technologies to enable projects for energy recovery from municipal and industrial waste streams that would otherwise be directed to landfills and incinerators; or from renewable and alternative fuels such as biomass, tyres, and plastics to create synthesis gas (syngas) for power generation, or high-quality hydrogen as a fuel for transport. DMG allows for easy, economical, deployment and scaling of an environmentally sound solution to the growing challenges of waste eradication, landfill diversion, electrical demand, and distributed hydrogen production.

PowerHouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information seewww.powerhouseenenergy.net


© 2018 PR Newswire