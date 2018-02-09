London, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Marseille scrubbing centres expanded to grow regional capacity

New scrubbing centres opened in Stockholm and Tokyo

Neustar now has thelargest, most distributed and technically advanced DDoS mitigation capacity network, globally

Neustar, Inc. (NYSE: NSR), a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services, today announced the expansion of its DDoS mitigation defence network in EMEA. Scrubbing centres in London, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Marseille have been expanded, while new facilities in Stockholm and Tokyo have gone live.

The new scrubbing centres were deployed in partnership with Arbor Networks to deliver the world's largest, most distributed and technically advanced DDoS mitigation defence network.

Through to mid-2018, the Neustar Global DDoS Defence Network will continue to grow its scrubbing capacity, with scrubbing centres distributed across all regions. This will provide unequalled capacity, underpinned by the best mitigation technology available in market, and over 15 years of mitigation experience.

"As part of Neustar's quest to end the DDoS attack arms race, the construction of our enhanced network with regionalised nodes is a game-changer for our customers", said Barrett Lyon, General Manager, DDoS Defence, Neustar. "We are continually futureproofing the network to meet and defeat new attacks head-on, with enhanced and localised scrubbing. Put another way, unlike anything else available on the market today, Neustar is building a constantly evolving network that delivers clients with the required level of sophisticated DDoS defence capabilities needed to defend against the attacks of tomorrow," Lyon added.

The Neustar Global DDoS Defence Network is integrated with the Neustar Web Application Firewall (WAF), protecting against sophisticated application layer attacks. The combination of technologies delivers multi-layered protection against the most aggressive and sophisticated attacks seen today.

The addition of the new nodes will mean a total network capacity exceeding any other DDoS mitigation network and achieve Neustar's vision of providing a network that enables unrivalled mitigation capability and network performance, keeping its customers protected against any type of DDoS attack.

Neustar's security solution, SiteProtect NG, breaks with the tradition of designing network protection that makes use of a high volume of small scrubbing centres with fewer, highly fortified and highly connected locations. SiteProtect NG network has deployed large, full scale, nodes, each with its multi-terabit scrubbing capacity in North America, Europe, and Asia with South America, Africa, Australia, and India slated for early 2018.

About Neustar Security Solutions

Neustar Security Solutions defend against network threats, inform you of potential network vulnerabilities, accelerate online asset performance, and monitor client website performance through multiple services and offerings. Neustar's industry leading SiteProtect NG DDoS defense service ensures full layered coverage in an attack. Neustar UltraDNS service manages 10% of all internet traffic, routes over 1 trillion queries a month and provides industry leading uptime with 100% availability. Neustar IP Intelligence is the authoritative source of IP decisioning data on 99.99% of routable IP addresses worldwide. Our nearly 20 years of unparalleled expertise ensures that our customers are protected and optimized during normal business practices and when unsolicited events occur. Our services ensure customers network connectivity are protected and optimized whether in crisis or just business as usual. We are trusted by many of the world's largest brands to keep their mission critical systems up and running. More information is available at www.security.neustar.

About Neustar

Neustar, Inc. is a leading global information services provider driving the connected world forward with trusted, holistic identity resolution. As the only company capable of understanding who is on the other end of every interaction, Neustar is trusted by the world's great brands to grow and guard their businesses with the most complete knowledge of how to connect people, places and things. The combination of Neustar's unique, accurate, and real-time identity system and our cloud-based workflow solutions empower our clients to make actionable, precise and valuable decisions across marketing, risk, IT/security, network operations departments. As the sole provider of the U.S. Number Portability Administration Centre, Neustar also facilitates the routing of all telephone call and text messages in the U.S. More information is available at https://www.home.neustar.

