British Land announced on Friday that it has acquired the Woolwich Estate, covering 4.9 acres in south east London, for a headline price £103m representing a net initial yield of 4.1%. The FTSE 100 company said the acquisition was in line with its strategy of focussing on well-connected, mixed use assets which met the evolving needs of occupiers and their customers. It added that it built on its portfolio of places benefitting from the new Elizabeth Line railway, including Broadgate, Paddington ...

