Shares in Hogg Robinson surged on Friday as the business travel group announced a takeover offer from American Express and said it has agreed to sell its payments technology business, Fraedom, to Visa Inc. AmEx's Global Business Travel will pay a minimum of 110p per share in cash, plus an additional consideration of up to 10p depending on the sale of the Fraedom business. Meanwhile, Visa will pay £141.8m in cash for Fraedom, which is a software-as-a-service technology company providing payments ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...