sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,898 Euro		+0,014
+1,58 %
WKN: A0LA9P ISIN: GB00B1CM8S45 Ticker-Symbol: DQX 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HOGG ROBINSON GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HOGG ROBINSON GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY73,26-2,85 %
HOGG ROBINSON GROUP PLC0,898+1,58 %