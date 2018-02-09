Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-02-09 / 10:40 *PRESS RELEASE* ? Bernd Marx stepped down from his position as Chief Financial Officer and leaves the company by June 30, 2018 ? Until further notice and until appointment of a successor, Dr. Mathias Hallmann, Chairman of the Executive Board, takes over all duties of the Chief Financial Officer Waldenburg, February 09, 2018. Bernd Marx, 54, Member of the Executive Board and responsible for the finance department of R. STAHL AG, asked the Supervisory Board in the course of current talks to terminate his contract. The Supervisory Board accepted this request today and mutually agreed with Bernd Marx on a termination of his contract by June 30, 2018. Accordingly, Bernd Marx stepped down from his position as Member of the Executive Board today. "This was not an easy decision for me. I still feel connected to R. STAHL" said Bernd Marx. "Due to changed market conditions, R. STAHL is facing big challenges that require fundamental changes within the company. For this purpose, the Executive Board has prepared a comprehensive package of measures. I wish the company all the best for the successful implementation as well as its future development." Heiko Stallboerger, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG: "Bernd Marx has substantially contributed to the strategic development of R. STAHL to become a leader in the market for explosion protection solutions. The Supervisory Board expresses its great gratitude and appreciation to Bernd Marx also in behalf of all employees." Since 2004, Bernd Marx held several positions within the R. STAHL organization, starting as commercial director of the subsidiary HMI Systems GmbH, followed by Head of Finance and Accounting of the Group. With the beginning of 2013, he was appointed Member of the Executive Board of R. STAHL AG. In this role, he was responsible for the Controlling, Finance, IT, Legal and Compliance, Investor Relations and the M&A functions. Until further notice and until appointment of a successor, the Chairman of the Executive Board of R. STAHL AG, Dr. Mathias Hallmann, will take over all duties of the Chief Financial Officer. *About R. STAHL - www.r-stahl.com* R. STAHL is the world's leading supplier of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/distributing, installing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signalling/alarming up to automation. Typical customers are oil & gas industry, the chemical and pharmaceutical industry and the food industry. In 2016, global sales amounting to EUR 286.6 million were generated with 1,788 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5). Contact: R. Stahl Aktiengesellschaft Am Bahnhof 30, 74638 Waldenburg (Wuertt.) Dr. Thomas Kornek Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications F: +49 7942 943-1395 E: investornews@stahl.de WKN: A1PHBB ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5 Ticker: RSL2 Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange / Prime Standard End of Media Release Issuer: R. Stahl AG Key word(s): Enterprise 2018-02-09 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: R. Stahl AG Am Bahnhof 30 74638 Waldenburg Germany Phone: +49 (7942) 943-0 Fax: +49 (7942) 943-4333 E-mail: info@stahl.de Internet: www.stahl.de ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5 WKN: A1PHBB Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 652987 2018-02-09

