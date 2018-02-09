Pöyry Oyj: Correction to Finnish language Financial statement release 2017 published on 9 February 2018

Pöyry PLC Stock exchange release 9 February 2018 at 12:05 p.m. EET

Correction to Finnish language Financial statement release 2017 published on 9 February

Pöyry published on 9 February 2018 the Financial statement release for financial year 2017. In the Finnish language version of the stock exchange release, the years in the column headers of the key figures table were in wrong positions. The figures themselves remain as published. In the report attachment the corresponding table headers are correct.

Correct table:

7-12/ 7-12/ Change, 1-12/ 1-12/ Change, Pöyry Group 2017 2016 % 2017 2016 % Order stock at the end of period, EUR million 448.5 442.5 1.4 448.5 442.5 1.4 Net sales total, EUR million 255.1 257.7 -1.0 522.3 529.6 -1.4 Operating result, EUR million 11.4 -3.8 n.a. 15.1 -8.1 n.a. Operating margin, % 4.5 -1.5 2.9 -1.5 Adjusted operating result, EUR million 16.0 7.5 n.a. 26.0 5.8 n.a. Adjusted operating margin, % 6.3 2.9 5.0 1.1 Result before taxes, EUR million 9.6 -5.8 n.a. 11.8 -10.6 n.a. Earnings per share, basic, EUR 0.08 -0.13 n.a. 0.07 -0.24 n.a. Earnings per share, diluted, EUR 0.08 -0.13 n.a. 0.07 -0.24 n.a. Earnings per share, adjusted, EUR 0.16 0.06 n.a. 0.25 -0.01 n.a. Gearing, % 4.7 27.0 Return on investment, % 8.8 -3.2 Average number of personnel, full time equivalents (FTE) 4,551 4,839 -5.9

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.

