Pöyry Oyj: Correction to Finnish language Financial statement release 2017 published on 9 February 2018

Pöyry PLC Stock exchange release 9 February 2018 at 12:05 p.m. EET
Correction to Finnish language Financial statement release 2017 published on 9 February
Pöyry published on 9 February 2018 the Financial statement release for financial year 2017. In the Finnish language version of the stock exchange release, the years in the column headers of the key figures table were in wrong positions. The figures themselves remain as published. In the report attachment the corresponding table headers are correct.
Correct table:
|7-12/
|7-12/
|Change,
|1-12/
|1-12/
|Change,
|Pöyry Group
|2017
|2016
|%
|2017
|2016
|%
|Order stock at the end of period, EUR million
|448.5
|442.5
|1.4
|448.5
|442.5
|1.4
|Net sales total, EUR million
|255.1
|257.7
|-1.0
|522.3
|529.6
|-1.4
|Operating result, EUR million
|11.4
|-3.8
|n.a.
|15.1
|-8.1
|n.a.
|Operating margin, %
|4.5
|-1.5
|2.9
|-1.5
|Adjusted operating result, EUR million
|16.0
|7.5
|n.a.
|26.0
|5.8
|n.a.
|Adjusted operating margin, %
|6.3
|2.9
|5.0
|1.1
|Result before taxes, EUR million
|9.6
|-5.8
|n.a.
|11.8
|-10.6
|n.a.
|Earnings per share, basic, EUR
|0.08
|-0.13
|n.a.
|0.07
|-0.24
|n.a.
|Earnings per share, diluted, EUR
|0.08
|-0.13
|n.a.
|0.07
|-0.24
|n.a.
|Earnings per share, adjusted, EUR
|0.16
|0.06
|n.a.
|0.25
|-0.01
|n.a.
|Gearing, %
|4.7
|27.0
|Return on investment, %
|8.8
|-3.2
|Average number of personnel, full time equivalents (FTE)
|4,551
|4,839
|-5.9
PÖYRY PLC
Additional information:
Juuso Pajunen, CFO
Tel. +358 10 33 26632
Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.
