sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,13 Euro		-0,09
-4,05 %
WKN: WNDL11 ISIN: DE000WNDL110 Ticker-Symbol: WDL 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
WINDELN.DE SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WINDELN.DE SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,135
2,185
14:37
2,13
2,18
14:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WINDELN.DE SE
WINDELN.DE SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WINDELN.DE SE2,13-4,05 %