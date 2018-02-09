Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-02-09 / 10:54 *Munich, February 9, 2018:* windeln.de, one of the leading online retailers for baby and toddler products in Europe and for customers in China, has won an award for the most popular product in the category "mother & baby" on Tmall Global (TMG), Alibaba Group's B2C cross-border e-commerce marketplace. The ceremony was held on February 6, 2018 in Beijing, China at TMG's annual forum. TMG honored six companies, each in a different category, for their role to build up the most popular products on its e-commerce platform in 2017. windeln.de received the award in the category "mother & baby" for driving the growth of popular German baby milk powder brands. windeln.de opened its flagship store on TMG in July 2016 (windelnde.tmall.hk [1]) in addition to its existing Chinese windeln.de webshop (windeln.com.cn [2]). TMG describes itself as a globalized platform to help its Chinese consumers improve the quality of life and gives access to millions of Chinese families. Since the launch of the flagship store, windeln.de has generated strong growth. One highlight is the annual Single's Day on 11.11.: in 2017, windeln.de recorded an order intake of EUR 3.5 million in one day which represents about 300% growth compared to the Single's Day in the previous year. The cross-border e-commerce market in China is a fast-growing market especially driven by young customers with high purchasing power. windeln.de has positioned itself in this market as a well-known brand for trustworthy and high-quality German baby products. Julia-Caroline Schmidt, Head of the China Business at windeln.de: "We are honored to receive this special award after we have already won the award for the "most popular international brand" in April 2017. The awards once again reflect the trust that Chinese parents put in our brand and offerings. The Chinese business is an important part of our company. We strive to continuously optimize our service and fulfill the needs of our customers in the best way possible." *Corporate Communications* Judith Buchholz Telephone: +49 (89) 41 61 71 52 75 E-Mail: presse@windeln.de *About windeln.de* windeln.de is one of the leading online retailers for baby, toddler and children's products in Europe. The Company also operates a successful e-commerce business with products for babies and toddlers for customers in China. The broad product portfolio includes everything from diapers, baby food, children's furniture, toys, clothes and strollers to child car seats. windeln.de was founded in October 2010. The Company has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 6, 2015. For more information, go to http://corporate.windeln.de [3]. End of Media Release Issuer: windeln.de SE Key word(s): Enterprise 2018-02-09 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: windeln.de SE Hofmannstr.51 81379 Munich Germany Phone: 089 / 416 17 15-0 Fax: 089 / 416 17 15-11 E-mail: investor.relations@windeln.de Internet: www.windeln.de ISIN: DE000WNDL110 WKN: WNDL11 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 653043 2018-02-09 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=107f2ffdae039a5e8bfdd2b7b2142eea&application_id=653043&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dbe7a5317525d323def89743c8aea0ca&application_id=653043&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6bead32171688d22778c847d9901b2e0&application_id=653043&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2018 04:54 ET (09:54 GMT)