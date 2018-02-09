German-headquartered polysilicon producer attains 2017 sales and earnings target, posting €4.92 billion in sales and net income of €885 million.Wacker Chemie, the German chemical supplier and one of the world's leading suppliers of polysilicon, has confirmed that it surpassed its sales and earnings forecast for 2017. Wacker's income from continuing operations climbed 40% in 2017 against 2016, rising to €250 million ($306 million), with net income reaching €885 million ($1.085 billion) against €189 million in 2016. Group sales, meanwhile, reached €4.92 billion ($6.04 billion), which was an increase ...

