SSE has provisionally secured agreements to provide a total of 4,177MW (megawatts) of derated electricity generation capacity from October 2021 to September 2022 in the GB Capacity Market auction, it announced on Friday. The FTSE 100 energy firm said the auction cleared at a price of £8.40/kW, with the provisional results published today and subject to confirmation by the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. It said the SSE capacity which had provisionally secured an ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...