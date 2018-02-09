Apex Shipping Begins Process for CRI Group's Anti-Bribery Management Certification

Founded on ethical values, Dubai-based logistics firm enrolls in ISO 37001:2016 ABMS standard

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Corporate Research and Investigations Pvt. Ltd. (CRI Group) announced today that Apex Shipping Services LLC, based in Dubai, UAE, has engaged its CRI Certification services to achieve the ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System Standard certification.

In a message to its stakeholders, Apex Shipping said the certification will allow the company to "implement our Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption program" and "will also enhance the eligibility criteria for Apex Shipping Services LLC to participate in Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN) actively."

London-based CRI Group is a global provider of Integrity Due Diligence, Employment Background Screening, Third-Party Risk Management and Compliance and Other Professional Investigative Research services. In 2016, the company launched its Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption Centre of Excellence (ABACCoE) to offer CRI Certification and expert training in programs including 3PRM-Certified' and 3PRM-Qualified'.

Zafar Anjum, CRI Group's CEO, said: "We look forward to working with Apex Shipping and we stand committed to helping them achieve their goals through ISO 37001:2016 certification, with standards that are recognized and practiced in more than 160 countries worldwide."

ISO 37001:2016 Certification

The ISO 37001 standard helps global organizations implement an anti-bribery management system by specifying a series of measures required by the organization to prevent, detect and address bribery.

CRI Certification's auditors and analysts develop measures that integrate with existing management processes and controls, including implementing an anti-bribery policy, providing compliance training, communicating the policy and program to all personnel, providing risk assessments, conducting due diligence, implementing internal controls and developing reporting and investigation procedures.

In its statement, Apex Shipping ownership said: "CRI Group is a frontrunner in the field of corporate integrity, and their certification gives Apex Shipping an official seal of approval in the way of business ethics."

ABOUT CRI GROUP

Over the past 28 years, CRI Group has emerged as a global leader in corporate investigations and risk management, serving distinguished clients across six continents. CRI Group safeguards businesses by establishing the legal compliance, financial viability, and integrity levels of outside partners, suppliers and customers seeking to affiliate with an organization.

