WallStreet Research Announces Availability of Updated Corporate Profile Coverage on Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2018 / WallStreet Research™ (WSR), a top-ranked independent research firm with a history spanning over three decades, today announced that the firm has updated corporate profile coverage on Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO). WallStreet Research™ is ranked Number One on the Google, Yahoo, and Bing search engines in both small and microcap research with a global following. An updated analyst Corporate Profile Report, together with additional information about WallStreet Research™, is available at the www.WallStreetResearch.org website.

The updated WSR Corporate Profile highlights the last half of 2017 accomplishments and the growth plans, which the Company (PBI) has implemented for 2018 and beyond.

One of the major accomplishments last year was the redesign and enhancement of their products and technology. Additionally, PBI has significantly expanded their sales and marketing capabilities. Earlier in 2017, PBI operated with just two domestic sales directors, yet it was still able to grow the company on such limited staffing. Recently, PBI has hired four more domestic sales directors, now operating with six sales positions, which should enable it to grow significantly in 2018. PBIO also has increased its distribution network by expanding the marketable territories for I&L Biosystems, exclusive agent for Western Europe. And adding Vita, Inc as exclusive distributor in Japan. The company already works with Powertech, exclusive agent for China.

PBI recently completed the acquisition of all assets of BaroFold, Inc. Among the assets acquired were all patents, equipment, and intellectual property relating to BaroFold's PreEMT™ high-pressure protein refolding and disaggregation technology. This patented technology employs high pressure for refolding of recombinant proteins into their native structures for desired pharmacological activity. With the Company's proven ability to develop and commercialize effective high-pressure technology solutions and grow its worldwide customer base, and with its recent expansion of its sales force, PBIO should increase the reach of BaroFold's technologies into many new research laboratories and biopharmaceutical companies, increasing sales. PBI also has increased its efforts working with distributors to market its products now in the USA, China, Europe and the Pacific Rim.

2017 was a continued growth year for PBI. The Company reported that total revenue increased 20.7% to $646,061 for Q3 2017 as compared to $535,334 for Q3 2016. Third quarter 2017 products and services revenue increased by 21%, consumable sales increased by 158% and grant revenue increased by 23%. For the 9 months ended Sept 30, PBI reported total revenue growth of 11.6% to $1.74 million, and posted an operating loss of $3.3 million.

Mr. Alan Stone, Managing Director of WallStreet Research™, added, "WSR has followed Pressure BioSciences for some time now and the team is impressed with the Company's continued ability to increase sales to record levels each quarter, cut costs, and position itself for long term growth. With the addition of more sales, together with plans in place for strengthening the balance sheet, we believe the Company is well positioned for significant growth during the upcoming quarters of 2018 and beyond. Additionally, we believe that the core value of the Company's products and technologies are not being adequately valued in the marketplace."

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences industry. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or "PCT") hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired PreEMT technology from BaroFold, Inc. to allow immediate entry into the biologics contract research services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Information on PBIO can be found at www.pressurebiosciences.com.

About WallStreet Research™

WallStreet Research™ ("WSR") is a prominent research boutique led by Mr. Alan Stone, Managing Director of Alan Stone & Company, LLC (ASC). The firm specializes in the microcap and small cap investment arena, looking for emerging growth companies with strong management, unique or proprietary technology, significant market potential, financial strength, and outstanding long-term earnings growth possibilities. Mr. Stone was formerly a securities analyst and assistant portfolio manager at Merrill Lynch Asset Management, an investment analyst at Prudential Financial's Capital Markets Group, and an investment banker with Ladenburg Thalmann & Company. The firm has offices in Los Angeles, CA, Palm Beach, FL, and New York City, NY, and is well known for discovering undervalued companies and bringing them to the attention of the investment community. ASC/WSR also arranges road shows for its publicly traded clients, before the investment community in New York City, California and Florida. Information on WallStreet Research™ can be found at www.WallStreetResearch.org.

