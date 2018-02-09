Active-Investors: Wired News - Myriad To Present Data From Study Of Myrisk(R) Hereditary Cancer Test At The 2018 Genitourinary Cancer Symposium

Stock Monitor: Forrester Research Post Earnings Reporting

Robert Reid, M.D. from the Virginia Cancer Specialists, who also served as the lead investigator of this study, will present the data through a presentation titled "Inherited Germline Mutations in Men with Prostate Cancer'. He will present the data on Poster Board E4 on February 09, 2018, at 12:15 to 1:45 P.M. and 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. The study found that over 12% of men with prostate cancer had an inherited (hereditary) mutation in a cancer-causing gene.

Cancer of Prostate, Second Leading Cause of Cancer Death Among American Men

It is estimated that one in nine American men will have prostate cancer during his lifetime. At present, there are approximately 2.9 million American men living with the disease and an American man dies from prostate cancer every 18 minutes. That implies over 80 deaths per day and 29,430 per year. As per projections from The American Cancer Society, nearly 164,690 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018.

About Myriad's myRisk® Hereditary Cancer Test

Myriad's myRisk Hereditary Cancer test uses numerous sophisticated technologies and proprietary algorithms to assess 28 clinically significant genes related to eight hereditary cancer sites including breast, colon, ovarian, endometrial, pancreatic, prostate, and gastric cancers and melanoma. It offers many distinct advantages to physicians over other commercial tests, such as unparalleled lab accuracy, industry leading variant classification, and remarkable customer service.

Details of the Study

This study intended to evaluate genetic testing leveraging Myriad's 28-gene myRisk Hereditary Cancer test in 1,162 men with a personal history of prostate cancer. Out of these 1,162 men, 64% had a history of prostate cancer, and 36% had a history of prostate cancer and at least one additional cancer. Test results validated that 12.1% of men with prostate cancer were positive for one or more hereditary cancer mutations in the genes tested. In fact, the positive rate was much higher for men with prostate cancer plus one other cancer, i.e. 14.7%.

Also, it must be noted that inherited mutations were found in genes with a well-known prostate cancer risk (i.e., BRCA2) and also in genes historically associated with other cancer types like breast and colon. The findings prove that hereditary cancer testing in men with prostate cancer could be very helpful in medical management decision making to reduce overall cancer risk.

Need For Genetic Testing In Men Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

This study was one of the largest studies of hereditary cancer risk assessment ever conducted in prostate cancer. It highlighted that almost the same proportion of men with prostate cancer carry hereditary cancer-causing mutations as women with breast cancer. The study findings provide a strong reason for expanding the use of genetic testing in men diagnosed with prostate cancer, in-line with the existing professional medical guidelines.

This hereditary cancer testing can facilitate informed treatment decision making for these men. It would help them decide whether or not to pursue active surveillance and increased screening for secondary cancers. Besides, it will assist them in selecting the right treatment with PARP inhibitors or other medicines in the future. Also, when they know that they carry an inherited mutation, they can also encourage their family members to get tested and find out if they are at increased risk for cancer. Such efforts can help them prevent future cancers.

National Comprehensive Cancer Network Also Supports Hereditary Cancer Risk Assessment

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network, the American Urological Association (AUA), and an academic consensus panel also reaffirmed the need for hereditary cancer risk assessment for patients with prostate cancer, who are at high risk due to metastatic disease or high grade cancer with a family history of BRCA associated cancers including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, or prostate cancer.

In fact, the AUA suggests that patients with localized prostate cancer, who are at higher risk for developing metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, could have a higher incidence of germline DNA repair mutations than expected from published reports. This presence of germline DNA repair gene mutations has significant implications for prostate cancer patients in terms of general cancer screening and possible future prostate cancer treatment decisions. The presence of germline DNA repair mutations is also relevant for the patient's first-degree family members as it increases cancer risk and screening implications.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 08, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Myriad Genetics' stock declined 3.58%, ending the trading session at $32.62.

Volume traded for the day: 1.02 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 782.55 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 9.10%; previous six-month period - up 16.58%; and past twelve-month period - up 97.46%

After yesterday's close, Myriad Genetics' market cap was at $2.35 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.98.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Research Services industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors