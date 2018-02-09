Crown Bioscience Inc.: Enhanced MuScreen Platform Revolutionizes Preclinical Development of Immunotherapeutics

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience (http://www.crownbio.com/), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience International (TWSE:6554) and a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research, announced new data further characterizing and enhancing the immunocompetent models included in their large-scale immunotherapy screening platform, MuScreen.

Immunotherapies, alone or in combination with other drugs, treat cancer by modulating the immune system to elicit native antitumor immune responses. To understand response profiles, identify responsive patient populations and/or the opportunities for combination treatments to improve efficacy of immunotherapeutic compounds, researchers need well-characterized, reliable preclinical tools with fully functioning immune systems. CrownBio meets these needs with MuScreen, a large-scale, staggered screening platform that interrogates a panel of commonly used syngeneic tumor models to advance investigations of immuno-oncology agents.

CrownBio's syngeneic models are characterized by immunogenomic (sequencing) data, response to standard of care agents (including checkpoint inhibitor benchmarking) and immunophenotyping (FACS) analysis. MuScreen examines a selection of these well-characterized models and incorporates shared vehicles and common groups in high throughput format to provide reliable results quickly and cost-effectively. MuScreen data is used to rapidly quantify model-specific efficacy, measure resistance, understand pharmacodynamics effects and identify unique combination strategies to guide decision making in immunotherapy development.

"CrownBio is a leading provider of innovative solutions for the discovery and development of immunotherapies," said Dr. Henry Li, CrownBio's Sr. Vice President of Scientific Research and Innovation. "We remain committed to further expanding and characterizing models within the unique MuScreen platform to help our clients navigate their novel immuno-oncology development programs more efficiently."

Learn more about CrownBio's large-scale immunotherapy screening platform, MuScreen, at www.crownbio.com/oncology/immuno-oncology/muscreen (http://www.crownbio.com/oncology/immuno-oncology/muscreen).

About Crown Bioscience Inc.

CrownBio (http://www.crownbio.com/)is a global drug discovery and development solutions company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools, CrownBio enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates.

