Ahtium Oyj: Changes in the timing of Ahtium's financial reporting

Stock Exchange Release

Ahtium Plc

9 February 2018

Changes in the timing of Ahtium's financial reporting





Ahtium Plc ("Company") will publish its 2017 Financial Statements Release later than previously indicated. The Company's Financial Statements Release for the period ending 31 December 2017 will be published on 28 February 2018. The change does not impact the previously announced timetable for the publication of the Review by the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements for 2017 as well as the 2017 Corporate Governance Statement (during the week starting 12 March 2018).

Enquiries

Ahtium Plc Tel +358 20 7129 800

Pekka Perä, CEO

Pekka Erkinheimo, Deputy CEO

