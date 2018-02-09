Direct Line guided toward a much bigger profit for 2017 that the market was expecting, thanks to good results from motor and commercial insurance and lower than expected weather claims. In a pre-close update ahead of its results at the end of the month, the FTSE 100 insurer said operating profit from ongoing operations had come in at around £610m and profit before tax at about £540m, up 51% and 53% over the year. The level of the final dividend will not be confirmed until the announcement on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...