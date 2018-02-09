Information technology giant Unisys issued its full-year numbers on Friday, reporting that it generated fourth-quarter total revenue of $747m, representing growth of 3.5% year-on-year. The New York and London-listed company said it exceeded, or at least achieved, its guidance for all guidance metrics. It also reported accelerated contract signings for the year, with annual contract value up 22% year-on-year and total contract value up 8%. Services backlog was up 10.3%. The company also achieved ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...