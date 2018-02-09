Global Blockchain and Cybercurrency Market Research Report 2018-2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A $706 million market worldwide in 2017 after 10 years of being on the market, the blockchain market has evolved rather slowly. It's biggest use has thus far been to hide the money of criminals and terrorists.

After this inauspicious beginning, it is on the cusp of phenomenal growth, ready to reach $60 billion worldwide as it creates new digital economic infrastructure. Moving past a nefarious history, the blockchain market moves into rapid growth mode as the digital economy takes hold. As the banks and finance industry move into the modern age of real time transaction processing, blockchain is a core enabling technology.

This market segment previously has been held back in part by the outdated aspects of the mainframe computing technology. Blockchain is spurred by more modern ways to manage global transactions across national borders from IBM, Microsoft, and Accenture. Blockchain is a type of distributed ledger system providing enhanced security to the real time digital economic process. Blockchain is comprised of blocks of digitally recorded data.

Recently, blockchain digital technology has evolved further to aid in conducting financial transactions. Online payments have gained huge traction. Card based payment methods, credit and debit cards have become dominant. Blockchain supports all these changes by creating increased speed of transaction processing and greater efficiency in real time processing.



Cryptocurrency is becoming increasingly popular. Distributed ledgers support the payment system for digital currency to operate in decentralized mode, by eliminating the need of intermediaries to centralize processing. Distributed ledger technology further enables tracking of financial transactions.



It virtualizes tracking and trading anything of value via creating digital money. Credit cards become an essential part of the blockchain process. Blockchain provides a robust environment for secure data sharing in real-time. Blockchain is a type of distributed ledger system providing enhanced security to the real time digital economic process. Blockchain is comprised of blocks of digitally recorded data, creating a distributed ledger. There are many different types of distributed ledger systems, each obeying its own security and privacy levels.



Demand for blockchain technology is growing among the largest users of IBM cloud capacity. IBM 60 cloud data centers see blockchain growing to be one of the top applications in use. IBM blockchain digital ledger market is growing rapidly, a much-needed event for big blue. IBM has been one of the key companies behind the Hyperledger consortium, a nonprofit open-source project that aims to create efficient standards for commercial use of blockchain technology.



Microsoft enterprise customers are making the transition to cloud services and blockchain on Azure. Modernizing transactions to digital economic collaboration support is key to success in modern business environments. Blockchain Cloud Service, helps customers extend existing applications like enterpriseresource management systems. Microsoft expanded its partnership with consortium R3 to make it easier for financial institutions to deploy blockchains in its Azure cloud.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Blockchain: Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Blockchain Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.2 Blockchains: Cryptographically Secured Distributed Ledgers

1.2.1 Blockchain Companies Initial Coin Offerings - ICOs

1.2.2 Transfer Of Social Trust: From Institutions To Systems Using Well-Tested Computer Code



2. Blockchain Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 Blockchain Market Driving Forces

2.2 Blockchain Market Shares

2.3 Blockchain Market Forecasts

2.4 Blockchain Applications

2.5 BFSI: Blockchain Impact on Stock Market

2.6 Blockchain for Healthcare

2.7 Blockchain for Cybercurrency and Legal Industry

2.8 Blockchain for Supply Chain

2.9 Blockchain for Internet of Things

2.10 Cloud Revenue

2.11 Blockchain Pricing

2.12 Blockchain Regional Market Segments



3. Blockchain Product Description

3.1 Blockchain Best Known For Being The Technology Underlying Cryptocurrencies

3.2 JPMorgan Chase Blockchain Network Quorum

3.3 Blockchain Best Known For Being The Technology Underlying Cryptocurrencies

3.4 HIVE Blockchain Technologies

3.5 Accenture

3.6 Hitachi

3.7 Overstock

3.8 Digital Currency: BitCoin

3.9 China Opens Its Financial System To The World

3.10 Korean Blockchain Association

3.11 European Union Central Bankers On Cryptocurrency

3.12 Fidelity Investments, Blockchain

3.13 Ethereum

3.14 Blockchain Bitcoin

3.15 Ripple Blockchain



4. Blockchain Research and Technology

4.1 On a Blockchain, a Node Replicates The Data For All Nodes

4.2 Blockchain Electricity Usage

4.3 Accenture Patent Tied To "Editable Blockchain"



5. Blockchain Company Profiles

5.1 360 Blockchain Inc

5.2 Accenture

5.3 Abra

5.4 Amazon

5.5 Axoni

5.6 BitFury Group

5.7 Binance Exchange

5.8 BlockCypher

5.9 BTL Group

5.10 Chain

5.11 ConsenSys

5.12 Deloitte

5.13 Digital Asset Holdings

5.14 Ethereum

5.15 EzyRemit

5.16 Fidelity Investments

5.17 Global Arena Holding

5.18 Goldman Sachs

5.19 IBM Blockchain

5.20 JP Morgan Chase

5.21 Microsoft Blockchain

5.22 OnChain Public Platform Project In Conjunction with NEO

5.23 NEO Open Source Blockchain

5.24 Provenance

5.25 R3

5.26 Ripple

5.27 SAP

5.28 Scorechain

5.29 Slock.It

5.30 TATA Consultancy Services

5.31 Other Blockchain Companies

